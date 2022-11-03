Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Recent difficulties passing school bonds has led to some interesting discussions in the Caldwell School District.

“We had a conversation that we’d probably be able to build a new school if we play the lottery and donate our winnings to a new school, and we could probably name it Powerball Elementary because our chances of passing a bond are less likely than us winning the (lottery),” Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French told the Caldwell City Council on Tuesday night, adding that she was “not being facetious.”

Lakevue Elementary

Hannah Cotten leads her fifth-grade class through a math lesson at Lakevue Elementary School on Thursday.
