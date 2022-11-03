CALDWELL — Recent difficulties passing school bonds has led to some interesting discussions in the Caldwell School District.
“We had a conversation that we’d probably be able to build a new school if we play the lottery and donate our winnings to a new school, and we could probably name it Powerball Elementary because our chances of passing a bond are less likely than us winning the (lottery),” Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French told the Caldwell City Council on Tuesday night, adding that she was “not being facetious.”
French said requiring a two-thirds majority to pass a bond is “unreal.”
“You cannot continue to have the growth and (not) address the needs because all children deserve a safe place to be educated,” she said.
French shared her comments during a workshop hosted by the city council ahead of its regular meeting on Tuesday night. Mayor Jarom Wagoner said funding for schools is a big issue, especially given its connection to housing availability. And despite building slowing somewhat, people are still being drawn to the area, Wagoner said.
Joseph Palmer, spokesperson for the Vallivue School District, said that there is a lot of misinformation about school funding. The Idaho Freedom Foundation “likes to put out numbers and say it’s inappropriate for school districts to be bonding for millions of dollars when we’re just sitting on millions of dollars, as if we’re being financially irresponsible or overtaxing people,” he said. “It’s not appropriate when they don’t accurately understand or publish the correct information.”
Vallivue School District residents narrowly voted against a bond in August that would have provided funding for the construction of new schools in the district.
School finances are complex, said Dalelyn Allen, director of finance for the Vallivue School District. But drawing parallels with personal finance is a useful tool to help people understand how school funds work, she said.
Using her district as an example, Allen explained that districts have a general fund that is kind of like a checking account and the amount of money in it is determined by enrollment, which translates to how many units a district has and how much money it receives per unit.
This includes some discretionary money, she said. For example, the district is required to spend the same amount each year plus $1 on special education to show that the district is gradually increasing spending on special education, she said. The district is also required to spend 2% of the replacement value on the district’s buildings, an amount that the state determines, she said. Lottery fund distributions help with some of those costs, but not all, so some of it is paid by the general fund, while others are paid through a facilities levy, she said.
General funds also include a “fund balance,” which Allen recommends thinking of like a savings account. The balance affects the district’s credit rating and helps determine the interest rate on bonds, she said. It also helps with cash flow in between the four payments per year that the district receives from the state, she said.
The state recommends that the district have three to six months’ worth of funding saved. In the Vallivue School District, it takes about $5 million to operate for one month, so the district would need to have a minimum of $15 million set aside, she said.
Though it may seem like a lot of money to be sitting on, having that money there is about being fiscally responsible and balancing the needs of the taxpayer, she said.
When Councilor Chris Allgood asked if having an influx of students was beneficial to the district from a funding perspective, Allen said the answer is both yes and no.
“It is a good thing for us because the number of students does affect the number of units,” Allen said, “but our biggest problem is facilities and the overcrowding of facilities. The only way we can get money for that is to go out for a bond, and that affects our taxpayers in a time of high inflation.”
Councilor Chuck Stadick said he had talked with Palmer at length about the district’s challenges, and had taken a crack at the numbers himself, looking at reducing costs by cutting 12 to 13 administrative positions, he said.
“Of course, Mr. Palmer told me this is not sustainable, but we are in an era where taxpayers are being taxed out of their homes and everything; sometimes we have to make those tough decisions,” Stadick said.
Allen said that her opinion of the effectiveness of eliminating positions has changed somewhat since coming into her role with the district from private industry. She said principals and other administrators at many schools are already maxed out complying with their required duties, let alone day-to-day happenings that crop up.
Ultimately, her personal opinion is that the solution will come from creative legislation.
“I’m not sure that I have that magic answer, but I do know that it will take work (in the House and Senate) to try to find something that would help,” she said.