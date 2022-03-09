BOISE — Controversial House-passed legislation to criminalize librarians if a minor checks out something with objectionable content will not get a hearing in the Senate, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder told reporters Wednesday, and the newly passed anti-trans youth treatment bill likely won’t either.
“If I were a betting person, I’d give it pretty low odds of advancing,” Winder, R-Boise, told the Idaho Press Club.
Winder joined Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, for an annual on-the-record Q-and-A with reporters; House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, also had been scheduled to participate but canceled as the event started.
“I don’t think you’ll see some of the craziness that the House seems to like to do get very far in the Senate,” Winder said.
Asked by reporters about HB 666, the bill to go after what backers called “smut” in Idaho libraries, Winder said, “I do not see the chamber picking this one up. I do not see it getting a hearing in committee. I think it’s very appropriately numbered, 666.”
“I think it’s mischief, and something that doesn’t need to happen,” Winder said. “We have a tendency to ask a lot of questions in the Senate, and I think in this case, 666 is not likely to be heard. I assigned it to State Affairs for good reason. … I don’t think it advances.”
Giving explicit material to minors has been a crime in Idaho since 1972, but public libraries, museums and schools are exempted from that law. HB 666, sponsored by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, would remove the exemption; violations would be punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. The bill passed the House on Monday on a 51-14 vote.
Winder said an unusually high number of House bills are likely to die in the Senate this year without a hearing, a practice lawmakers refer to as a chairman putting the bill in his or her desk drawer and leaving it there.
“We don’t really tell our chairmen what to put in their drawer or not to put in their drawer,” Winder said. “But there are a lot of bills, probably moreso than normal, that are in drawers around our side of the building. I think most of them will stay there.”
Asked specifically about HB 675, the bill that would make gender therapy, including hormones, for transgender youth a felony for both for doctors and for parents who permit their kids to be treated, Winder said, “We haven’t really discussed it on our side, we just got it. But I think, like 666, I don’t think there’s a significant drumbeat for it.”
It was at that point that Winder made his comment that he’d “give it pretty low odds of advancing.”
That bill passed the House on Tuesday on a 55-13 vote, after a searing House debate.
Stennett said, “It saddens me … deeply when we want to show so much hate and anger in our legislation. Some of the stuff that’s being generated is at the very least disrespectful, at the most hateful.”
“To treat families and parents and kids of any kind, but particularly those that are on the margins in society,” she said, “… not supporting them and instead demonizing them I think is just hateful.”
Rubel said HB 675 has done “substantial damage … just by virtue of it having been brought this far.”
“I’m hearing from a lot of families with transgender kids who are traumatized by this and are wondering if they need to leave the state,” she said. “I think even when they don’t become law, these bills do deep, deep damage. It’s incredibly disappointing to me that such a thing got this far.”
All three legislative leaders said this year’s legislative session has been profoundly influenced by politics, with a big primary election looming May 17 and the close of the candidate filing period — every seat in the Legislature will be on the ballot — coming up this Friday.
“The Senate’s going to change by about a third for sure,” Winder said, just from redistricting, retirements and current senators seeking other offices. “It could be more than that.”
“Some of the bills that you see are probably things that they can say, ‘Well, see, we passed it, and those guys over in the (other) house just killed it, you know, they’re all a bunch of Marxist liberals,’” he said. “So that’ll be the battle cry. And we see it already going on around the state.”
“These really ultra-conservative groups, anybody that doesn’t agree with them they’re going to attack ‘em and try and get us out of office,” Winder said. “I think people just need to wake up. There are a lot more people that are just trying to raise their families, have a business, go to school and get educated … and if they’ll get engaged, if they’ll pay attention, we can stop what I consider a fairly dangerous swing to the far right — not conservatism — to the far right.”
Said Rubel, “Most of the things that have taken our time up this week are totally useless to the average Idahoan. … I think these hot-button issues are seen as being great things to thump the table on in a primary.”
Stennett said, “Much of what we’re seeing … is political posturing, in my mind. They are a way to define themselves, because it’s free press to be able to do it in the (Capitol) building.” She said she’s been hearing from constituents in her Central Idaho district who are “just horrified,” and are asking, “How does anybody jump in and run for an office in a building that seems so dysfunctional?”
The three legislative leaders also were asked about HB 741, a sweeping tax-shift bill that would provide big property tax relief for homeowners while raising the state’s sales tax to nearly 8%, along with a boost in the grocery tax credit. None were enthusiastic about it.
“I think it’s still got a lot of work to be done on it,” Winder said. “One of the things I’m hearing now in the background, it isn’t a real hard drumbeat yet, but that’s to do an interim committee and really take a look at our whole tax structure. But whether we can get the House to do that, I don’t know.”
Stennett said, “Why would we do something that negatively impacts and makes more of a hardship for those who have lesser means, those that are renting … to those that have enough means to own a house?” She also raised concerns about the existing resort-city local option sales tax, which would then be layered above the new higher state tax rate under the bill.
Rubel said the proposal would destabilize funding for “our vital local services,” including police and fire, by making them dependent on the ups and downs of sales tax collections. “I think this bill will defund the police,” she said.
The leaders also were asked about competing bills that have passed the House and the Senate to partially remedy last year’s change that would remove many needy seniors whose home values are rising from eligibility for the state’s Circuit Breaker program, which provides a small property tax break. Neither bill has advanced in the other house.
“I don’t think we’ll end up with nothing,” Winder said. “People are working on it. … I think it’ll get done in one way or the other.”