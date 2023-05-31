Midterm Election night 2022

Raúl Labrador gives an interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise in November 2022. Labrador took office as Idaho’s attorney general in January.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published May 31 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Six of the eight top attorneys assigned to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have quit or been fired by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador since March.

Some of those lawyers made a loud exit, pointing to Labrador’s increasingly complicated relationship with a department he is legally required to represent.

Dave Jeppesen by Brian, file

Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Health and Welfare director, said the loss of top attorneys who were assigned to his department has compromised its ability to carry out its work.

