The Magistrates Commission for the Fourth Judicial District appointed Michael Dean, an attorney, to the Magistrate Bench in Ada County on June 4.
The position was previously held by retired Judge Lynnette McHenry.
The Magistrates Commission for the Fourth Judicial District, which is made up of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties, included bar surveys and public comments in its selection process.
“After narrowing a competitive list of twelve applicants to the top three candidates, the Magistrates Commission conducted public interviews on June 4,2021, ultimately selecting Mr. Dean to fill the position,” the release said.
An Alaska native, Dean was raised in Washington and studied English at Brigham Young University. He received his law degree from the University of Idaho, according to the release.
He worked as a prosecutor in eastern Idaho in 2002. He joined the Boise City Attorney’s Office in 2005 and in 2020 transitioned to supervise Boise City’s civil division.