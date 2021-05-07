BOISE — Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution have filed suit in the Idaho Supreme Court to declare SB 1110, sharply increasing the hurdles to qualify any voter initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot, unconstitutional.
The lawsuit also seeks to overturn a 2020 law making any initiative or referendum not take effect until July 1 of the year following the November election – giving the Legislature a chance to repeal it before it takes effect.
By passing the bills, the lawsuit says, “The legislature has effectively taken away the people’s right to make or repeal law,” a right guaranteed in the Idaho Constitution since 1912.
“We are filing this lawsuit on behalf of the people of Idaho,” said Luke Mayville, a political scientist and co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group that successful pushed the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018.
“When the Legislature passed SB 1110 and the governor signed it into law, they were snatching away a fundamental right that has been enshrined in our Constitution for over 100 years,” Mayville said. “This lawsuit is our effort to restore that right.”
The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution is a committee of lawyers, led by two former Idaho attorneys general, that formed in March to "protect and preserve the Idaho Constitution" from "repeated attacks by the Idaho Legislature," and announced plans to "blow the whistle on legislation that threatens the integrity of the Idaho Constitution and to use every legal avenue to oppose it,” including challenging it in court.
The two groups, represented by the law firm of Ferguson Durham, are asking the state’s highest court to declare the geographical-distribution requirements in Idaho law for qualifying ballot measures to be declared invalid, leaving just the requirement for gathering 6% of signatures of registered voters statewide. SB 1110 added a new requirement for 6% of registered voters’ signatures from all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts, a requirement the group said would make exercising the right to initiative or referendum impossible.
Previous law, passed in 2013, set the geographical distribution requirement at 6% of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
The new signature requirement is especially prohibitive for referendum proposals, the lawsuit says, which have only 60 days after the end of a legislative session to qualify a measure for the ballot. While initiatives propose a voter-initiated law, referenda ask the citizens to weigh in on, and consider repealing, a law the Legislature has passed. That’s what Idaho voters did in 2012 when they overwhelmingly repealed the education reforms known as the “Luna Laws” in three referenda on that year’s November ballot.
The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution has filed a referendum to have voters invalidate SB 1110.
The lawsuit also requests the case be expedited for hearing by the high court as soon as possible, and seeks attorney fees.
Gov. Brad Little's office had no immediate comment. In his signing letter on SB 1110 this year, Little wrote, "Whether SB 1110 amounts to an impermissible restriction in violation of our Constitution is highly fact dependent, and ultimately a question for the Idaho Judiciary to decide."
This is a developing story and will be updated