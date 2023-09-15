Legislature04.JPG

Dorothy Moon speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

This story was first published at idahostatejournal.com on Sept. 15.A 7th District judge has blocked a Monday meeting that Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon had scheduled to elect new members to the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Party.

District Judge Darren Simpson on Friday granted a request for a temporary injunction after the executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, or BCRCC, and its chairman Matt Thompson filed a lawsuit in Idaho’s 7th Judicial District on Thursday against the state Republican Party. Caldwell attorney Greg Chaney is representing Thompson and the BCRCC, court records show.

