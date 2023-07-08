Support Local Journalism


A complaint against Canyon County, one of its commissioners, and a former employee regarding an alleged breach of contract and defamation of the county’s former human resources director was filed in June in district court.

The complaint is part of a lawsuit against the county, filed on behalf of Canyon County’s former human resources director, Susan Baumgart. The complaint is asking for a jury to consider awarding Baumgart “in excess of $1 million” in breach of contract damages, and the same amount in general damages for defamation, as well as any other damages the jury sees fit.

