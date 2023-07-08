A complaint against Canyon County, one of its commissioners, and a former employee regarding an alleged breach of contract and defamation of the county’s former human resources director was filed in June in district court.
The complaint is part of a lawsuit against the county, filed on behalf of Canyon County’s former human resources director, Susan Baumgart. The complaint is asking for a jury to consider awarding Baumgart “in excess of $1 million” in breach of contract damages, and the same amount in general damages for defamation, as well as any other damages the jury sees fit.
Carl Ericson, chief deputy of the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s civil division, said in an emailed statement that the Board of Commissioners individually and jointly will not comment on ongoing litigation as per the advice of their legal counsel.
Baumgart worked as the county’s director of human resources from September 2016 through October 2021, as previously reported. However, Baumgart was placed on administrative leave in January 2021 after filing an internal complaint against Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, according to the complaint filed in the case in June.
The complaint says Baumgart filed her complaint with the county because Van Beek was allegedly “creating a workplace that is hostile, offensive, and predatory towards Ms. Baumgart, comprising gender discrimination, persistent and unwarranted harassment, and other egregious behaviors against Ms. Baumgart and other employees.”
During her administrative leave, the county and Baumgart entered into a “Resignation, severance, and release” agreement, which stipulated that Baumgart would resign from her position on October 31, 2021 or sooner if she found other employment with another public agency that offered Idaho's retirement plan, as previously reported. But in the notice of the tort claim, given to the county in November 2021, Baumgart’s lawyers alleged that the county had violated that agreement by posting Baumgart’s job position ahead of her final day of work, and “saying she was terminated/fired, and saying denigrating things,” as previously reported.
(Separately, in January 2022, all of Canyon County's elected officials apart from Van Beek signed a letter of no-confidence asking Commissioner Van Beek to resign from her position, as previously reported.)
The complaint filed in June goes into more detail about the alleged behavior of Van Beek and others at the county, describing it in two counts: the breach of contract of the resignation agreement between Baumgart and the county, and defamation.
On the breach of contract count, Van Beek allegedly told “numerous people” that Baumgart was fired from her job and “disparaged Ms. Baumgart,” including in conversations with Paul Navarro, the former facilities director. The complaint alleges that Navarro “then repeated the falsehood to others, in his official capacity, and personally individually in the most petty of all misinformed manners.”
These actions breached the confidentiality of the agreement, with Baumgart’s counsel alleging that “Ms. Van Beek intended at the time she entered the agreement to willfully breach it in bad faith.”
The complaint seeks a jury to weigh in on the amount of money Baumgart would be awarded to cover damages caused by the breach of the contract, including “emotional pain” and "professional/employment injuries,” and says the figure could be in excess of $1 million.
On the second count, defamation, Van Beek allegedly made additional untrue statements about Baumgart, including, "'we finally fired Sue Baumgart,' which was false and tended to impugn the honesty, integrity, virtue and/or reputation of Ms. Baumgart …" the complaint says. Such communications were "expressly — on their face — and impliedly defamatory," the complaint alleges.
Such actions allegedly "exposed Ms. Baumgart to public hatred, contempt, and/or ridicule … " and caused her to suffer "general and special compensatory damages," amongst other damages, of which the jury may determine to be in excess of $1 million, the complaint said.
Scott Rose, one of the attorneys representing Baumgart, declined to elaborate on the types of evidence he has for the claims made in the complaint.
Ericson, the spokesperson for the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, confirmed that the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program has hired Bruce Castleton to represent both Van Beek and Navarro. The program, known as ICRMP, was the county’s liability insurance provider in November 2021, when the notice of the tort claim was received by the county.
Castleton has filed a notice of appearance for both Van Beek and Navarro, but as of Friday afternoon, no further court proceedings appear to be scheduled for the case, according to information in iCourts.