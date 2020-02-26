BOISE – Lawmakers set a budget for Idaho's community colleges Wednesday that's essentially flat, prompting protests that the state should be spending more on training its workforce.
The proposed budget for next year set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee generally matches Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation; it was approved on a 15-3 vote. The budget shows just a 0.9% increase in state general funds to $48.2 million next year, and a 0.8% increase in total funds to $49 million.
The community colleges, which include the College of Western Idaho in Nampa along with North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, had requested a 9.2% increase in state funding next year.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who voted against the motion, said it wasn’t enough: With the 2% change in employee compensation that’s built into all state budgets, plus the 2% base reduction that Little’s ordered in all budgets other than K-12 public schools, she argues it’s a cut.
Every state budget for next year has a general-fund increase in its personnel funds built into it to provide for merit raises for state employees averaging 2%, as recommended by the governor and approved earlier by two joint legislative committees. Each budget except K-12 public schools also has a 2% cut built into its general fund total, at the governor's request, to hedge against future drops in state revenue.
“I don’t think they should have had the 2% holdback,” Ward-Engelking said. “They’re playing such a critical role in our workforce development. To have their budgets cut – it’s difficult to imagine how that helps the state.”
“We have money,” Ward-Engelking said. “We are not in a recession. We have great growth right now. To do these cuts now when it’s not really necessary – I’m very concerned.”
Ward-Engelking was joined by Reps. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, in voting against the successful budget motion for community colleges, which was made by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and seconded by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. But the three Democrats were easily outvoted.
The community college budget bill still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint budget committee.