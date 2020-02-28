BOISE – State lawmakers set a budget for the Idaho Transportation Department for next year on Friday that reflects a 7.6% increase to $782.6 million, amid rising traffic volumes and growing needs.
While the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved the budget in a series of unanimous votes, it did so only after grilling ITD Deputy Director Scott Stokes over an ongoing federal investigation into concerns that contractors might have altered asphalt quality test results, resulting in overpayment and substandard quality in Idaho road construction over a matter of years. Details were laid out in a three-month investigation that the Idaho Statesman published last Sunday. ITD recently announced that it was changing how contractors are paid, so that they’re paid on the basis of what ITD’s own test results show, rather than on their own test results.
“Certainly there’s been media attention on that,” Stokes told JFAC. “The department administers a very significant construction program and we have engineers and technicians that monitor the quality of the materials that go onto the road, and in this case it’s specific to paving materials.”
“There were some limited instances where we had some difficulty in verifying the test results of the contractors,” Stokes said. “So that’s what our employees have alerted the department to, and due to the inability for us to reconcile, we’ve elevated those questions to the highway administration, and in fact at this point they are being investigated by the Office of Inspector General at the federal level.”
“At this point we don’t have any results on the investigation, but I can assure you that our engineers and technicians are so passionate about quality of the materials that go onto the highways,” Stokes said, adding, “I’m not aware of any relationship that this would have to our budget. We have high confidence in the work that we do on highways and bridges.”
It didn’t end there; JFAC members had lots more questions.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said there’s a “theme I’m hearing” about how the state oversees its work with private contractors. “How do we provide the appropriate oversight, and do we have enough personnel to do that?” she asked.
Stokes said there are two levels of oversight. “One is on the project, where the contractor and the state engineers in charge monitor the construction quality,” he said. “And then there is a separate independent assurance lab that is completely separate, that normally is run either in our headquarters office or by some other independent lab.”
Stokes said sometimes ITD’s construction program and workload goes up significantly, as it did when it launched the GARVEE bonding program 10 years ago. It added no additional staff, he said, instead relying “almost all through private resources, so we could run that program.”
“I have total confidence in the staff and in the projects that we have been doing,” he told the lawmakers. “As you all know, over the last 10 years, we have reduced our department by 185 positions. We have tested many areas of the department, what’s possible and what can happen.”
He added, “I think that when the investigation is completed, I think we’ll know more about that topic. We have made some changes beginning already this year, the projects that are bidding now, that are going to require more state assurance testing, and the pay connection with the state assurance testing.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, said, “It seems to me that this was a process breakdown 10-plus years ago, the investigation, and correct me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like we allowed the testing companies to actually work for the contractor rather than the state. Is that the case?”
Stokes responded, “In fact there are private contractors that work both for the construction contractor and the state, in both of those activities. The contractor does their own production quality testing, as the projects are being constructed, and then the state on the side is doing their verification. So there are private contractors working for both.”
“I don’t necessarily view this as a breakdown,” Stokes told Agenbroad. “I would view it actually more of a success, that the state oversight has caught some things that made us very uneasy, and that’s what it was designed to do. And so we’re going to figure out, get to the bottom of really what the concern was.”
Agenbroad asked, “Has our process changed with that regard, that would maybe provide a little more independence with regard to testing?”
Stokes said it’s “premature” to say “if there’s someone at fault or not.”
“I think that more investigation is needed to determine where and what has actually occurred,” he said. “So I would ask for a little more clarity from investigators before we get to that.”
Agenbroad said, “We’re certainly trying to understand what happened, and appreciate the department’s efforts.” He said he “very much” supports the department’s efforts to put work out to private industry, “but it is really important we keep our independence, and that we don’t put people in positions that can be compromised and cost the taxpayer dollars.”
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, asked Stokes, “Who originated the investigation on this?”
“ITD did,” Stokes responded.
The budget that lawmakers set for ITD largely consists of federal highway funds and dedicated funds that come from state gas taxes and vehicle registrations.
However, since 2017, the department also has been receiving more than $15 million a year in a transfer from state sales tax revenues that otherwise would flow to the state general fund, which underwrites everything from schools and prisons to health and welfare programs. This year, legislation has passed the House and is pending in the Senate proposing to double that yearly transfer.
ITD Director Brian Ness told JFAC at a budget hearing in January that the state’s roads are getting more dangerous, between increasingly distracted drivers and growing traffic volumes. Fatality rates are inching up, he said.
Earlier this week, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a proposed new statewide hands-free law for drivers on cell phones; that bill now is pending in the House.
The budget that lawmakers approved is close to Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation, with some trims; it includes the recommended $182,000 for the cost of equipment and preparations to open a new driver’s license office in Ada County. It would be the 115th Department of Motor Vehicles office statewide.
The budget bill still needs passage in the full House and Senate and the governor's signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they're set by the 20-member joint committee.