BOISE — After a grueling debate that included multiple objections and three competing motions, the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Wednesday set a budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities for next year that’s aimed at avoiding any tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students.
“All of the presidents have agreed to hold undergraduate tuition at their current rates if this particular motion were to pass and be signed into law,” said Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, who made the successful motion.
The higher education budget has been a flashpoint in the House for the past two years, with far-right lawmakers objecting to it with claims that universities are indoctrinating students in critical race theory; investigations by universities and the state Board of Education found no evidence of that. But the House last year killed a budget for universities that had coasted through the Senate, holding out for a new version that included slashing $2.5 million with the aim of removing funding for “social justice programming.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, maintained Wednesday that the universities are still engaged in that, and particularly criticized “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, which he claimed are “major tenets of critical race theory.”
Diversity, equity and inclusion are common workplace goals touted by everyone from corporate CEOs to business schools as best practices for managing workplaces.
Nate cited what he called “pages of evidence” for his claims, including the existence of and salaries for staffers at projects like an Anti-Racism Center at Boise State University, the BSU Student Equity Center, and the University of Idaho Women’s Center.
“There are common excuses made by the universities for diversity, equity and inclusion, talking about workforce training, student health,” Nate said, when Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, called out, “I object.” It was one of several objections from other committee members to Nate’s comments.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell said, “I don’t know if I heard this right, but I thought I heard the good gentleman say … that we shouldn’t be teaching about not being racist. And I certainly hope that wasn’t the case.”
Nate responded, “I object, that’s mischaracterizing what I said.”
Nate proposed a budget for higher education for next year that would slash $12.1 million in state general funds for the universities, compared to the successful motion, while also ordering them to lower tuition next year from this year’s level and forbidding spending any public funds “to support diversity, equity, or inclusion efforts.” But only Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, joined Nate in supporting the motion; it died on a 2-17 vote.
Another proposal, from a group of JFAC members, died on a razor-thin 9-10 vote; and then Amador’s motion, also developed by a working group of JFAC members, passed, 11-8.
The bottom line in the successful budget motion shows a 2.1% increase in total funds next year for the four-year colleges and universities to $643 million, below the governor’s recommended 2.4% increase to $644.8 million.
In state general funds, it’s an 8% increase to $338 million, higher than the governor’s proposed 7.1% increase to $335.5 million. The successful motion fully funds the cost of 5% average raises for university employees, including a “fund shift” of $10.9 million in state funds to cover the portion of those costs that otherwise would have fallen on student tuition and fees, along with tapping into $4 million from the Higher Education Stabilization Fund, a rainy-day fund.
Backers of the closely defeated motion decried that, which they didn’t include in their motion. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, warned, “We will have a real rainy day.”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said, “The reason for the HESF transfer is to keep tuition flat this year.”
The State Board of Education submitted a letter to JFAC early Wednesday morning saying that with this budget, resident undergraduate tuition will again be held flat next year at Idaho’s four-year public colleges and universities, for a third year.
Once budget bills are written by the joint committee, they still need passage in the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but they rarely change.
There were far fewer fireworks Wednesday on other major budgets the panel set, with all winning unanimous approval. Those included:
• Community colleges. They got a 9.9% boost in state funding for next year to $56.9 million, but a 20.5% decrease in total funds to $57.7 million. That’s largely because the previous year’s budget included a one-time federal funding boost. The budget includes full funding for state employee raises so they won’t impact tuition charged to students.
• The Idaho Department of Water Resources, which got a 9.5% increase in state general funds and a 370% increase in total funding, largely because of big federally funded water projects included in its budget. The budget set by JFAC also allows the department to add back staffing that was cut during the great recession, as workloads increase amid growth.
• The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, which will see a 6.9% increase in state general funds and 59.9% in total funds, largely due to $20 million in one-time federal funds slated for park capacity expansion and deferred maintenance projects.