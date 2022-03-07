BOISE – From thousand-dollar bonuses and raises for teachers to funding that could cover full-day kindergarten statewide at the option of school districts, Idaho lawmakers on Monday set a budget for the state’s public schools for next year that includes an 11.3% boost in state funding.
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra called it a “historic investment,” and said, “I am thrilled that this budget continues to make support for public schools such a high priority.”
The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the budget, which allocates the single largest slice of the state’s general fund, in a series of unanimous or near-unanimous votes. It increases the K-12 school budget by $233.4 million in state general funds to $2.3 billion. In total funds, the budget for next year comes to $3.3 billion, a 5.9% increase overall.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, made several of the motions to approve the budget, including one for a supplemental appropriation for $36.7 million for $1,000 bonuses, which will go out this year to teachers, administrators, pupil service and classified staff at all Idaho public schools, including charter schools and the state’s Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind.
“This is just in support of the great work that our public school teachers and employees have been doing over the last couple of years, in particular in the struggles that they’ve had,” Amador said. “No greater calling in the world,” he said, “so thank you to our great teachers and all the people that support our K-12 students.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, responded, “Thank you for those comments, representative. I suspect they’re echoed by the majority of us here in the room.”
Amador’s motion then passed on a 16-2 vote, with just Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, dissenting. The bonuses will be funded by federal aid allocated to Idaho under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The school budget is divided into six major divisions, all but one of which won unanimous support from the joint committee. The one exception was for the Children’s Programs Division, which includes Gov. Brad Little’s recommended $46.7 million boost in funding for early literacy. That’s enough to cover full-day kindergarten for students statewide, though school districts can decide how best to spend the funds to meet their early literacy needs.
Nate and Giddings voted against that piece of the budget, after Nate demanded assurance that it wasn’t directly authorizing full-day kindergarten.
“So if we do not pass legislation for all-day kindergarten, are you assuring me that $46 million will not be used to fund all-day kindergarten?” he asked.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said, “Literacy can be loosely defined … for all-day kindergarten.”
Said Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, “There are similarities between what happens in literacy programs and what happens in all-day kindergarten.” The money being allocated, he said, is for “use in accordance with existing code.”
On Friday, legislation laying out guidelines for use of the literacy funds for full-day kindergarten or other uses was introduced in the Senate; it’s co-sponsored by the chairmen of the House and Senate education committees, and Gov. Brad Little recommended the funds.
Under the new bill, SB 1373, the funding distribution would include incentives for success in improving reading.
“My big issue is I want these kids reading proficiently and I know that kindergarten’s a big part of it,” Little told reporters last week. “I want to make sure there’s resources there.”
Schools have the option of offering full-day kindergarten now, he noted, but don’t have the funding. “The fact that I proposed $47 million for literacy on top of the other literacy money, that gets us there,” he said.
The Children’s Programs division of the school budget also includes $74 million in federal funds for subsidized school meals, to which Giddings and Nate also objected.
The budget fully funds the next step of Idaho’s teacher career ladder, plus additional boosts. It also includes full funding for newly passed legislation to improve health insurance plans offered to teachers and other school employees, bringing them up to the level offered to other state employees.
Also approved were boosts in staffing and funding for services for the deaf and blind, to eliminate a waiting list and keep up with caseload growth.
The budget still needs passage in the House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint House-Senate committee.