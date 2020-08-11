BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee, meeting as a joint legislative working group, did an in-depth review Tuesday of how the state receives federal funds like the CARES Act coronavirus aid when the Legislature’s not in session.
The panel didn’t recommend anything be taken up in the Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature on that issue, though it did discuss a possible legislative change to consider in January regarding when and how the Legislature is notified of the state’s receipt of large infusions of non-state funds between sessions.
“It just does seem like that ought to be something that our staff is aware of as soon as possible, from my perspective,” said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the House vice-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “so that they can keep us informed relative to the budget work that we’re doing.”
She added, “I, for one, do not wait to start my budget homework until January.”
Lawmakers heard two and a half hours of presentations on the process the state has, which is outlined in several sections of state statute, to receive non-state funds between sessions of the Legislature, focusing specifically on the “non-cognizable funds” process. The matter also was opened up for public comment, but no one signed up to testify.
Paul Headlee, legislative budget director, said state law lays out a three-part test to spend such funds, and the funding must meet all three parts of the test: It must be non-state funds, which typically are federal or private-sector funds; it must be funds that weren’t known about when the Legislature was in session; and it must go through a two-part approval process that includes approval by the state Division of Financial Management (DFM) and the state Board of Examiners, which consists of the governor, the attorney general, and the secretary of state, with the state controller serving as non-voting secretary.
Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said Little has laid out in an executive order how his administration views federal funds, including that they shouldn’t be accepted if they will require later replacement with state funds, if they’ll grow the size of government, or if they’ll require adding state employees. Before a state agency can request approval to spend non-cognizable funds, known short-hand in budget lingo as “non-cog,” it first must seek the DFM’s approval to apply for the grant or other funds in the first place.
Headlee told the lawmakers, “I know of several instances where DFM has not approved a request for non-cog authority, and believed it was better if the Legislature took it up in the session as a supplemental (appropriation) request.”
In the case of the state’s $1.25 billion share of CARES Act funds, the money went through the “non-cog” process and the state Board of Examiners approved it for spending by the governor. The governor set up a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC), which then reviewed all applications for spending within that amount; CFAC includes lawmakers, including the two co-chairs of JFAC; representatives of state, local and tribal governments, and business representatives.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of JFAC, said, “It’s a very detailed process.”
Adams told the working group that U.S. Treasury guidance for how to spend the $1.25 billion has been continually changing. “At one point, we were told Treasury did not intend to issue any additional guidance,” he said. “They’ve updated it three times since then.”
Senate JFAC Co-Chair Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, said if lawmakers had been called into special session every time the guidance on how to spend the money changed, “We literally would have had to call the Legislature back maybe as much as a half a dozen times in order to appropriate those dollars.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said, “This is a really good overview. … These are questions I get a lot in my district,” about “these dollars and how they function.”
Youngblood said the magnitude of the federal funding — Idaho’s averaged $40 million a year in non-cog funding over the past 18 years, and the $1.25 billion far exceeded that — triggered lawmakers’ concerns and questions. “It was unusually large,” he said. “And there may be another bunch of dollars even before session.”