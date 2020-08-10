BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint legislative working group voted Monday to strip Idaho’s public health officials of the authority to order schools closed in public health emergencies, or to order preventive measures such as masks.
The panel, consisting of the House and Senate Education committees, voted to recommend that Gov. Brad Little put the change on the agenda for the upcoming Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature, but it was hardly a consensus — the Senate panel split 5-4 and the House vote was party-line, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. Little has told lawmakers he’ll call a special session only on consensus proposals; the governor’s office had no comment on Monday.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, spoke out in favor of the move. “One of the things that I have heard in this pandemic that has bothered me is that there’s a lot of people who are willing to go back to school, go back to work, and yet we’re letting a few fearful people control the lives of those people who are not fearful,” he said.
“Listening to experts to set policy is an elitist approach,” Thayn declared. “I’m also fearful that it leads to totalitarianism, especially when you say well, we’re doing it for the public good. America was founded on the idea that people weighed their own risks, did what they thought was best for their own interests. … The role of experts should be to give us the best information they have, and we should weigh it. They should never set policy.”
Thayn is a fourth-term senator who previously served three terms in the House and is in line to be the next chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
Current Idaho law requires school boards “to close school on order of the state board of health and welfare or local health district authorities.” The proposal would remove that, and instead say school boards should close schools “if the board determines that conditions warrant such closure, based on consultation with the district health department of the public health district in which the school district is located.”
The proposal also adds a new section to state law declaring that only local school boards, the governor or the State Board of Education has authority to close a school “or otherwise limit any aspect of school programs to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious disease.” The state Department of Health & Welfare is entirely removed from such decisions; the proposal also includes an emergency clause.
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, argued against the proposal. He said he was “really struggling with this notion of individuals making decisions on what they think is in their best interest without any concern” for the consequences it has on other members of the community. “I think it’s just unconscionable to not shut a school down if there is an outbreak of meningitis,” Berch said.
“This is a governance issue, but it’s also a public health issue as well,” he said, “and at some point we’re going to have to decide if we’re going to trust people who have expertise in these areas. … If there’s an outbreak of measles, meningitis, something else, you need to trust medical professionals to know what the right thing is to do right now.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school district superintendent, proposed the change, and initially included a clause that would still let public health districts quarantine a building in case of a public health emergency. But Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, proposed removing that clause, and her motion passed, with Kerby’s support.
“The boards can meet quickly, and if there’s a major problem, they don’t want their school open,” Boyle argued. “I think we’re just opening the door for public health districts back up again” by including that clause in the proposal.
Kerby said, “The administrators that I talk to really, really want this bill. They’re really concerned about their ability to govern and having somebody looking over their shoulder.”
He noted that Idaho’s seven public health district boards consist of elected county commissioners from each county in the district plus a medical professional, but said patrons of a school district have no way to hold accountable a medical professional or a commissioner from a neighboring county, as they do with local elected school board members. Health districts, he said, should be “in an advisory role, not in a governance role. We have elected school board members who are given the role and duty of governing schools.”
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said, “They need to be able to go to the people that are closest to them, and that would be the school boards.”
Thayn said, “I have moms and grandmas that are crying about their kids not being able to go back to school. In some ways right now public schools are driving kids away by requiring masks. I think 10-30% of the kids might not show up. They’ll be looking to find another option. So this is one thing that local school districts can do to address the needs of their patrons, and this is just a tool they really need in their toolbox.”
Ehardt said she thought this was the most critical issue the committees could address.
The Senate portion of the vote was 5-4; the House, 11-3. Among Treasure Valley lawmakers, those voting in favor were Sens. Thayn and Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; and Reps. Kerby, Boyle, and Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle. Those against were Sens. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise; and Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise; and Reps. Berch and John McCrostie, D-Garden City.
The working group also voted in favor of three other proposed bills, while rejecting two more; it’ll meet again on Thursday.
The other proposals to win approval included a measure limiting authority to close institutions of higher education to the State Board of Education and community college boards of trustees. Kerby’s proposal also requires state colleges and universities and the state board to adopt plans for dealing with contagious disease, in consultation with local health districts; and removes any state Health & Welfare authority over such decisions.
That passed, 7-2 on the Senate side, 13-1 on the House side. Those dissenting were Sens. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, and Ward-Engelking; and Rep. Berch.
The panel also took up four school-funding flexibility bills designed to ease the burden for school districts of dealing with 5% budget cuts this year; two of the four passed, allowing flexibility on the spending of lottery funds and allowing districts to shift funds out of certain line items in the school budget, but not out of literacy intervention funds. Both include one-year expiration clauses.
The two that failed would have allowed flexibility on building maintenance funds and staffing; concerns included a previous school building lawsuit and providing incentives for larger class sizes. McCrostie, a teacher, said schools now need smaller, not larger, class sizes to ensure social distancing.
On Thursday, the panel will consider draft legislation addressing student enrollment calculations and pupil transportation funding.
While the working group debated and voted on the proposed bills on Monday, referring to specific line and page numbers, the co-chairs, Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, decided not to make the drafts public until after the meeting ended, so no one watching knew exactly what the lawmakers were talking about.
”I don’t know that there was any intended secrecy on the part of the committee at all,” Mortimer said when asked about it afterward. “The fact is that we are in a very tight time frame. And we are trying to make sure that we could at least discuss the issues that we needed to discuss in order to get it to the public.”