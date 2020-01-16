BOISE — Some state employees could get a slightly higher pay bump than what Gov. Brad Little recommended if a legislative committee’s recommendation makes it into the final budget.
The Change in Employee Compensation Committee voted 6-3 Thursday to accept Little’s recommendation but to add an additional 2 percent across-the-board raise for people in 20 job classifications identified as most in need of pay adjustments due to high turnover. These include nurses, information technology positions, administrative assistants, carpenters, custodians and tax auditors.
Little had recommended 2 percent merit raises for state employees next year and a 3 percent upward shift in the pay scale, for a cost of $14 million more a year from the state’s general fund and $16 million from dedicated and federal funds. The additional raises would tack on another $712,000 a year from the general fund and $741,200 from dedicated and federal funds.
“This committee recognizes that the goal of Idaho’s total compensation system for state employees is to fund a competitive salary and benefit package that will attract very qualified applicants to the workforce, and we also want to retain those employees,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who proposed the extra raises. “I think it’s really important we reward them when we can.”
Some lawmakers said bumping pay for those positions could save money the state spends now to use outside contractors to do some of those jobs.
“I appreciate us addressing this, and I believe at the end of the day that (the raises) will actually save the state money,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, proposed giving permanent state employees an additional $560 a year on top of Little’s recommendation, saying it would help with the rising costs of rent and property taxes. His proposal failed 7-2, with only he and Ward-Engelking, the only Democrats on the committee, voting in favor.
Little recommended no increase in the state’s share of employee benefits, and this is the same in the recommendation. State employees will likely pay an extra $1 to $14 a month out of pocket for health insurance next year due to rising premiums, depending on their particular plan.
The committee’s recommendation will now go before the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget.