We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho lawmakers gathered outside the Capitol building to rally against President Joe Biden's recent nationwide vaccine mandates on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Boise.
BOISE — Thirteen Idaho lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday to rally against President Joe Biden's recent order that requires businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination against COVID-19.
The lawmakers hope to reconvene the Idaho Legislature and pass legislation barring vaccine mandates in Idaho.
By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com
A crowd of supporters carried signs with slogans including, "Imagine a vaxx so safe you have to be threatened to take it," "Where there is risk there must be choice," and "Stop the mandate."
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who attended the rally, said she was there to support her friends in the legislature. She said, it’s not up to a business, the governor or president “what we do with our bodies. This is all about freedom and liberty.”
Vaccine mandates represent “a clear and present threat to our liberty,” Rep. Vito Barbieri said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Betsy Russell are providing live updates on Twitter. You can follow them @salsuppe and @BetsyZRussell. More information is also available on Russell's Eye on Boise blog.
13 Idaho lawmakers, joined by Tyler Kelly from the Idaho GOP, have gathered on the steps of the Capitol to rally against vaccine mandates. Lawmakers hope to reconvene and pass legislation barring mandates. #idpol#idlegpic.twitter.com/GoIt62kWMe