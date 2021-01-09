BOISE — Idaho lawmakers are set to convene in-person for the first regular session of the 66th Idaho Legislature on Monday. Amid a pandemic that’s already claimed the lives of more than 1,500 Idahoans, their top focus is expected to be trimming the governor’s emergency powers for pandemics or other disasters.
“This one’s gone on now for almost a year, and I think people just felt like the Legislature isn’t playing its proper role,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
“Some of the things we’ll probably propose that the executive branch may not like,” he said, “but we think there will be enough support to override a veto if that’s the case.”
“None of this second-guesses the decisions that the governor has had to make,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “Some agree, some don’t agree. But the larger point here is who should be making the decisions.”
“Our system of government is based on checks and balances,” Bedke said. “And because you’re having a disaster or an emergency is not the time to jettison that time-honored system. In fact, I could make a case that that’s when you need it the most.”
Not surprisingly, trimming his own executive powers isn’t at the top of the list of priorities Gov. Brad Little has hinted at. He’ll set the initial agenda for the session with his State of the State and budget message to lawmakers on Monday. The Republican governor has focused in recent comments on leveraging a record state surplus for investments in infrastructure, including education, transportation and broadband; and providing some form of tax relief, priorities many lawmakers also back.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said trimming executive-branch powers isn’t on her caucus’s agenda. “We don’t really think that’s something that would benefit working families,” she said. “We just don’t know that a grab for power is how we should be using time right now in our legislative session.”
Resolutions passed during the August special session are being used by House and Senate GOP leaders as a template for what many call a “rebalancing” of power between Idaho’s legislative and executive branches. Winder said he’s hoping a package of bills can be introduced as soon as the first week of the session.
The resolutions called for everything from ending the current state of emergency over COVID-19, to requiring lawmakers to concur if any emergency declaration will extend beyond a certain period of time, to a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session, rather than wait for the governor’s say-so. Winder noted that a constitutional amendment couldn’t take effect until both houses passed it by two-thirds margins, and then voters approved it during the 2022 general election.
Rubel said, “That would need some serious sideboards, because we could slide into a year-round Legislature that would come at great cost to the taxpayer, and would just result in unending grandstanding.”
Idaho lawmakers convene their regular session each January and typically work for about three months, though there’s no set ending time; sessions in recent years have been as short as 75 days in both 2020 and 2016 and as long as 118 days, the all-time record, in 2003, which was nearly matched by 2009’s 117-day session.
“I think the emergency powers are going to be a lot of the focus of the entire session,” said Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the House Judiciary chair. “That really seems to be what everybody’s most fired up about.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, newly installed as the House State Affairs Committee chair, said, “It’s going to be a fight between the executive and the legislative branch over the rebalancing of power. … I think it’ll dominate the legislative session, I really do.”
Here are some of the other issues on lawmakers will face as they convene at the state Capitol on Monday:
SAFETY
In the wake of disruptions during the August special session, including an unruly crowd led by Ammon Bundy that smashed a glass door leading to the House gallery and then packed the gallery in defiance of social-distancing rules, security measures have been stepped up for this year’s Idaho session, including additional state troopers. The session also is being held during the COVID-19 pandemic, and though requirements for masks and social distancing are in effect in both Boise and Ada County, and a Stage 2 emergency order is limiting attendance at all government meetings statewide to just 10 people, the Legislature won’t follow those rules.
The 70 House members all will be expected to gather in their chamber, as will the 35 senators. Seating will be limited in committee rooms to allow for distancing.
The Legislature sets its own rules for its operations within its chambers, committee rooms and offices, and both Bedke and Winder said they won’t require masks for lawmakers or the public. Anyone entering the Senate chamber, however, is “requested” to wear a mask, Winder said. Public areas within the Capitol, including hallways, are subject to the local requirements, according to an August Idaho Attorney General’s opinion.
“It’ll be a challenge,” Winder said. “Our goal is to try to keep it as normal as possible, but allow people the opportunity to testify and participate if they can’t be here in Boise, or even if they’re here and have a health condition that they don’t want to come in to the building or be exposed that way.” The Legislature has upgraded technology in the past year to allow for remote public testimony, but Bedke said its use in House committees will be solely at the discretion of each committee chair; Winder said the Senate is committed to allowing it for all committees.
“We’re going to try and do everything we possibly can to allow the public to participate and to be part of the decision-making process as we look at these very important decisions,” he said.
Col. Kedrick Wills, chief of the Idaho State Police, said, “Our very essence of democracy rests on citizens being involved in the process, so our role is to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable while being there.”
Wills said ISP has three goals for the session: Safeguard constitutional rights for everyone; ensure that the business of government can continue to proceed; and “address acts of violence or civil disorder if they occur.” That could include arrests and criminal charges, he said.
COSTS OF GROWTH
Even as Idaho’s been hit by the pandemic and business shutdowns over the past year, the state’s economy has been roaring, with home-building booming and new residents arriving by the thousands.
“We’re growing so much it’s nuts,” said Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, after sitting through hearings last week on the state of Idaho’s economy. But he said the state has long put off pressing infrastructure needs, including investments in transportation.
That’s at the top of Little’s agenda as well, and there’s broad bipartisan support for investing in long-needed transportation improvements. A Boise State University study found the state currently has a $242 million annual transportation funding gap, and that’s just to maintain the current transportation system; it doesn’t account for dealing with the costs of growth.
Little and lawmakers also have been talking about investing in other Idaho infrastructure needs, including for schools; broadband services across the state; water projects and more.
Bedke noted the state’s record $600 million-plus budget surplus. “If we use part of the surplus in investments there, that will save us money down the road,” he said.
The Idaho School Boards Association is making a big push this year to authorize development impact fees for schools, something Idaho already allows to help fund roads, parks and other public facilities, but from which it has excluded schools. That would shift some of the burden of funding school expansions needed to serve new growth to the new arrivals, rather than hitting existing residents with property tax increases.
PROPERTY TAXES
Fast-rising property taxes, particularly for residential property in fast-growing areas, have prompted concern around the state for several years. A legislative interim committee is proposing:
- A new statewide reporting system to provide more transparency about local government spending;
- New caps on local property tax-funded budgets even in fast-growing areas;
- And sharp restrictions on local governments building up rainy-day funds, even as the state has rolled up record rainy-day funds of its own that are approaching 15% of the state’s general fund.
There’s also interest in legislation that passed the Senate overwhelmingly last year, but never was heard in the House, to increase the circuit breaker, the main property-tax break Idaho offers to low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veterans. It hasn’t been adjusted for inflation since 2006.
Minority Democrats have unveiled bills to:
- Up the circuit breaker;
- Lift a 2016 freeze on the homeowner’s exemption;
- And eliminate a 2008 property tax break for big businesses to provide property tax relief to residents.
Rubel said those proposals would ease homeowners’ property taxes and still “leave vital services intact.”
The new statewide reporting system would cost $1.7 million the first year and $1.3 million a year thereafter, and require four new state employees, but the idea has drawn support as a way to figure out what’s really driving property tax increases. “I don’t think it’s enough to fix it per se, but that has to be in place in order to start,” Bedke said.
BUDGETING
An essential task the Legislature must accomplish is to set a balanced budget for the state before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Anticipating big downturns in state tax revenue due to the pandemic and the statewide shutdown in the spring, Little imposed 5% cuts in all state budgets this year, but it’s up to lawmakers whether those stay in effect. Since then, instead of dropping, state tax revenue has soared, and the state’s now on track to roll up a record $600 million-plus surplus by the end of the fiscal year.
The state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, Idaho’s main rainy-day fund, has a balance of more than $423.4 million. “That is the largest balance we’ve had in that fund since it was created in 1984,” legislative budget director Paul Headlee told lawmakers last week. “That comprises 10.5% of last year’s general fund revenue collections.” That’s not counting other reserves, including the Public Education Stabilization Fund, the state’s disaster emergency funds, and the Tax Relief Fund, in which online sales tax revenues are being parked. All told, the various reserve funds have a current balance of $588 million, Headlee reported, which is 14.6% of last year’s revenue collections.
Meanwhile, state functions from schools to prisons to health care report big needs, including increased costs due to changes driven by the pandemic. Hundreds of millions in federal aid have helped fill some of those needs, but can’t be counted on to continue in the future.
“We need to find out what worked this year and what didn’t work,” Bedke said. “If we’re going to more heavily rely on delivering education over the internet, then we need to make sure that the internet works.”
TAX CUTS
Both Little and the GOP-dominated Legislature, in which 86 of the 105 seats are held by Republicans, are interested in providing tax relief to Idahoans now that the state’s running a budget surplus. Plus, there’s roughly $135 million sitting in a “tax relief fund” just accumulating, as lawmakers in 2019 directed online sales tax revenues there in anticipation of future tax cuts, but never allocated any of the money. Normally, sales tax revenues go largely to the state general fund and to fund local government operations throughout the state.
Bedke said he favors increasing the grocery tax credit to provide tax relief. “That’s immediate relief this year, not waiting for a trickle-down effect, not waiting for the bureaucrats to define food, not setting up an auditing system,” he said. A group of conservative Republicans led by newly returned Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, is promoting a “conservative agenda” calling for eliminating the sales tax on groceries; reducing or eliminating property taxes, the main source of funding for local government services; and other tax cuts. Some Republican lawmakers are calling for more cuts in state income taxes, adding to a big cut enacted in 2018.
Rubel said, “I think the first thing we should be doing is looking at core citizen needs before we look at tax cuts, which historically have mostly gone to the well-funded and well-connected. … I would be open to tax cuts that actually help working families, but we’ve never seen any interest on the other side in actually pursuing any of those.”
OTHER ISSUES
There’s much more. In a typical legislative session, lawmakers introduce well over 500 bills, and more than 300 end up becoming new laws.
Among proposals being considered are:
- Removing the “sunset clause,” or automatic expiration, on liability-limitation legislation regarding COVID-19 that passed during the legislative session;
- A“Business Bill of Rights” sponsored by Crane that would forbid the state from closing businesses as occurred during the spring pandemic-driven shutdown;
- Bipartisan “Clean Slate” legislation that would allow those with nonviolent, nonsexual offenses on their records to expunge them;
- Anti-abortion legislation;
- Pro-gun-rights legislation;
- Measures dealing with health care, education standards, foster care and air service; and much more.
Legislative Democrats are looking to “at least start the discussion” about medical marijuana, something most states now allow, including five of Idaho’s six neighboring states.
“I know in the senior citizen community this has been brought up,” Rubel said. “This has not been young people who want to party. This is something brought to us by senior citizens and cancer patients who have real pain, who are being forced onto opioids right now that have serious side effects. They’re looking for a safer form of pain management.”
Even as neighboring states have moved to liberalize marijuana laws, Idaho’s Legislature has stood staunchly against any such moves, even rejecting industrial hemp legalization already in effect at the federal level and heavily supported by Idaho agriculture.
In 2013, the Legislature overwhelmingly passed SCR 112, declaring that the Idaho Legislature opposes “efforts to legalize marijuana for any purpose in the state of Idaho.” The lead sponsor of the resolution, Winder, is now the leader of the Idaho Senate.