BOISE — Idaho lawmakers opened hearings into the budget for the Department of Health & Welfare on Monday, and one senator expressed shock over how much the budget is growing — though that's largely due to voter-approved Medicaid expansion, of which the federal government is picking up 90% of the cost.
The budget hearings will stretch over the next three weeks; the hearing specifically on Medicaid is set for Feb. 10.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, noted that the total funding for Medicaid, including state, dedicated and federal funds, is rising from $2.5 billion in fiscal year 2019 to the governor’s recommendation of $3.1 billion next year, fiscal year 2021.
“Obviously, that’s a huge increase," Grow said. "My concern is the ability of the public, the taxpayers to be able to keep paying that kind of increase. … Are we going to be looking at this kind of increases in the future, or is this going to slow down?”
Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Health & Welfare director, responded, “The bulk of that change from two years ago to the governor’s recommendation is Medicaid expansion.”
Idaho's Medicaid program is growing by about $400 million as a result of Medicaid expansion, nearly all of that federally funded, so similar jumps aren't in store in subsequent years, Jeppesen said.
Medicaid expansion was approved by voters in November of 2018, and expands Idaho’s Medicaid program to provide health coverage to adults who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Previously, Idaho’s Medicaid program mostly covered only children, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.
State general funds for the program, which come from Idaho taxes, are rising much more slowly, Jeppesen said.
“On the general funds piece, we’re actually up about $25 million,” he said, “so the vast majority of that increase is Medicaid expansion, coupled with increases in federal programs.”
Last year, Idaho lawmakers approved a series of restrictions on Medicaid expansion, including work requirements, but the state still is awaiting word from federal authorities on whether those restrictions will be approved. In the meantime, Medicaid expansion took effect Jan. 1 without restrictions; more than 60,000 people have enrolled.
Gov. Brad Little’s recommended budget for the Department of Health & Welfare for next year reflects an 8% increase over this year in total funds to $3.7 billion, and just a 4.75% increase in state general funds, to $906.4 million.
He's proposing to fund the state's share of Medicaid expansion next year with no impact on the state general fund, instead tapping related savings in the Corrections and Health & Welfare budgets due to the expansion; the state's Millennium Fund, which comes from a tobacco settlement; and asking Idaho counties to ante up about $8.5 million from their savings on reduced indigent medical costs.
Jeppesen said about 80% of the department's total budget consists of direct payments to health care providers for Medicaid services.
“The department exists to serve the people of Idaho, specifically, to promote their health, safety and self-reliance," Jeppesen told lawmakers.