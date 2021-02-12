BOISE — Idaho has been awarded nearly $58 million in child care funding from the COVID-19 relief act signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 27, but on Friday, the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 16-2 to authorize spending of just $24 million of that.
The money is to provide child care for essential personnel during the pandemic; improve both access to and quality of child care in Idaho; and to ensure Idaho’s child care system continues to function through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state must use the full $57.8 million by October 2023, legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph told the committee.
"The Department (of Health & Welfare) has indicated it will spend $24 million in the current fiscal year," she said. "So that’s the amount of the supplemental before you.”
Supplemental appropriations allocate funds within the current budget year. “The rest will be added as a line item in the fiscal year 2022 budget,” Randolph said.
Some House members have raised concerns about authorizing supplemental appropriations for more than the amount to be spent just within the fiscal year, with reappropriation or carryover authority to spend the remainder after July 1, as has commonly been done in the past.
There was no debate as the $24 million supplemental appropriation won approval. Two JFAC members, Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, voted against the funds; both refused to say why they opposed authorizing the spending.
Nate had railed against Medicaid expansion earlier in the meeting as the joint budget committee voted on several supplemental appropriations relating to Medicaid; the COVID-19 aid for child care doesn’t affect Medicaid. It goes to the Division of Welfare at the state Department of Health and Welfare.
The funds are part of nearly $900 million in federal coronavirus aid that Idaho was awarded under the Dec. 27 federal legislation, but that lawmakers have been slow to approve during the current legislative session.
On Friday, JFAC approved three more chunks of the funds, including just under half of the child care funding along with two supplemental appropriations that apply a pandemic-related higher federal funding match rate to Idaho’s Medicaid program.
Nate said he believes Idahoans might not have voted for Medicaid expansion if they knew costs would be higher than first estimated. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, countered that she also didn’t support Medicaid expansion. “For many of us, this is a bitter pill to swallow,” she said, “but our citizens asked us to do this.”
JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said, “We’ve made commitments. Commitments are outstanding, and they need to be satisfied, and that’s what this committee does. … These are real numbers, real dollars, and they need to be taken care of properly and bills paid.”
Friday’s JFAC action included authorizing spending of roughly $163.4 million of the nearly $900 million in COVID-19 aid awaiting lawmakers’ approval. When that’s combined with JFAC actions earlier in the week, there’s still $523.1 million awaiting appropriation. That includes funds for public health, child welfare, schools and higher education.
The supplemental appropriation bills still need passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.
Supplemental appropriations are the form that Gov. Brad Little has put the COVID-19 aid money into to ask lawmakers to approve it, now that they’re in session. Before lawmakers had convened, Little speedily received and allocated $1.25 billion from the earlier CARES Act in COVID-19 relief funds, appointing a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee of lawmakers, local and state officials and others to help guide the decisions.