BOISE — The Idaho Commission on Aging has approval to spend $862,400 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide home-delivered meals to seniors, in place of offering congregate meals during the pandemic.
Lawmakers on the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the spending.
It was the latest piece of nearly $900 million in federal relief funds that had been stalled in the state Legislature since January; on Monday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved allowing Idaho renters impacted by COVID-19 pandemic to start tapping more than $175 million in federal aid.
The panel on Monday also approved a $70 million chunk of the aid funds to be spent on construction projects by the Idaho Transportation Department; and $223,500 for ITD for transportation for seniors and people with disabilities.
“It takes the time for the Legislature to get their arms around such a vast amount of money,” said Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, JFAC co-chair. “We’re getting there, I think.”
There were no questions and no debate Tuesday morning as JFAC voted 19-0 to approve the Commission on Aging spending. Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, moved to approve the supplemental appropriation, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, seconded the motion, but there was enough enthusiasm that other JFAC members, including Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, also tried to second the motion.
Supplemental appropriations are budget allocations that can be spent in the current budget year, rather than waiting for the new fiscal year to start on July 1. That’s the form that Gov. Brad Little has put the COVID-19 aid money into to ask lawmakers to approve it, now that they’re in session. Before lawmakers had convened, Little received and allocated $1.25 billion from the earlier CARES Act in COVID-19 relief funds, appointing a Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee of lawmakers, local and state officials and others to help guide the decisions.
Lawmakers who have been calling for trimming the governor’s emergency powers have said they should have more say in such spending decisions. The latest COVID-19 aid bill passed by Congress, which President Trump signed into law on Dec. 27, gave them that chance, but they’ve been slow to act.
“This supplemental is for the COVID relief funds in the federal law that was signed into law Dec. 27 of 2020,” legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph told JFAC. “It’s in the amount of $862,400,” a figure that was just updated last week, she said. “These funds will be used to deliver home-delivered meals to seniors instead of having them come to the Area Agency on Aging and providing a congregate meal,” she said, which constitutes a “difference in their service model.”
The supplemental appropriation bill still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
With Tuesday’s action, lawmakers have now moved forward on four pieces of the new federal funding from December, totaling $180.3 million. Still awaiting action are 11 more pieces totaling $686.5 million, including funds for Health & Welfare, schools and higher education.