BOISE — In response to the governor’s emergency declaration, lawmakers approved another $1.3 million for coronavirus-related expenses Monday at the state Division of Human Resources and the state's information technology services office.
That's on top of $2 million lawmakers had previously approved from the state general fund for coronavirus response, for things like testing, medical supplies and community mitigation. The state expects to receive $4.5 million in federal funds for those same purposes, which will repay the $2 million from the general fund plus fund more response.
“These requests specifically are for the state,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief, and are related to keeping the operations of state government going in face of the pandemic.
In a series of unanimous votes, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved an additional $500,000 for the state Division of Human Resources and an additional $800,000 for the Office of Information Technology.
The DHR money will go for advanced sick leave, administrative leave and overtime; the OITS money will go for technology to make agency operations, including public meetings, all able to operate remotely, either by phone or online.
DHR Administrator Susan Buxton said, “Things have been moving quite rapidly with regard to how we’re addressing the situation. Right now, we’re making sure that state government is open. People that can work from home effectively are going to be allowed to work from home, and that is at the discretion of the agencies and their supervisors. … And then these other options with regard to advanced sick leave and administrative leave would also be helpful … so that people actually would stay home when they were sick.”
The technology funds are for tele-work connectivity, additional broadband services and other measures through OITS to help agencies and state employees operate through the emergency.
“State agencies will be using telecommunications in order to hold their meetings,” said Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, JFAC co-chair. “We have a number of state agencies that are short of technology or need to have their technology improved in order to hold those types of meetings. That is the purpose of these dollars.”
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said, “To the best of our knowledge, will this end the list of requests by various departments, or is this just the beginning?”
Adams responded, “So, the situation is rapidly evolving. … We’re now up to five confirmed cases. There’s a lot of work that’s being done by our state agencies. It’s premature to speculate what our final needs might be.”
The budget bill still needs passage in the House and Senate and the governor's signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they're set by the joint committee. The supplemental appropriation would allow the funds to be spent within the current budget year.