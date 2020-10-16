BOISE — Limiting local government budgets. Authorizing impact fees for schools. Raising the homeowner’s exemption. Taxing government property that’s leased to private entities.
All were among more than a dozen draft bills that came up for initial discussion at the Idaho Legislature’s Property Tax & Revenue Expenditures Interim Committee on Friday. No decisions were made, and no votes taken.
“What I’d like to see is the citizens taking a look at the proposals and at the discussion and talk to us,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, co-chairman of the interim committee.
Other proposals included setting uniform accounting standards for local government budgets with a state legislative committee overseeing them; increasing the “circuit breaker” tax relief program for the low-income and disabled; and authorizing impact fees for higher education, community colleges and public transportation along with public schools. None of those can charge impact fees now, which are one-time charges assessed on new construction to help mitigate the costs of providing services to the new growth.
As the meeting began, the panel opened the floor for public testimony. Two citizens spoke about their concerns about rising local property taxes. The chairman of the Idaho chapter of the American Planning Association called for simply adding public schools to Idaho’s development impact fee law, to allow schools to plan for growth.
Rice presented the proposal to limit local taxing districts’ budgets; it wouldn’t apply to schools. It would alter the current 3% limit on growth in local governments’ property tax budgets from year to year, which also allows for increases for annexation and new construction. Instead, the proposal would allow each district to increase either by 3% or the amount of inflation, whichever is less; and would set a flat total cap of a 5% increase, even if new construction or annexation exceeds that. Only by a two-thirds vote of the people could that 5% increase be exceeded.
“Basically, the concept is that some of that fast growth needs to go back into reducing the property taxes for everybody,” Rice said. “So growth pays to keep the taxes down.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said the proposal would be problematic for both low-growth and high-growth counties. “We’re putting people in the impossible situation of you have to accept as a homeowner double-digit increases in your property taxes every year, while other sectors’ property taxes are going down, and we’re going to cut ambulances or public safety or we’re not going to have libraries because we have these new restrictions,” she said. “I have a lot of concerns here.”
She said homeowners are seeing rising taxes as the value of Idaho’s homeowner’s exemption from property taxes falls compared to home prices; Idaho used to peg the exemption to the state’s housing price index, but lawmakers ended that and froze the exemption in 2016.
“We could freeze the budget and these shifts would keep happening,” Necochea said. “The shift is happening, it’s on autopilot, it’s increasing every year. ... I’m calling a lot of voters these days. I haven’t had one person disagree with me that we need to do something about this homeowner’s exemption.”
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, “And that’s the problem. The homeowners don’t understand the homeowner’s exemption. … That’s the whole problem with property taxes, is they’re not simple.”
Moyle, R-Star, said his area is 90% residential property taxpayers, so there’s no one else to shift taxes to if the exemption is increased. In Idaho’s property tax system, any exemption doesn’t change the total amount collected in the county; everyone else just pays a little more to offset it.
“I personally don’t think it goes far enough,” Moyle said of Rice’s proposal. “I think a 5% cap is not going to fix it. It’s too generous.”
“The ultimate problem is the budget, it’s the spending,” he said. “So I like this proposal, I think it’s a step in the right direction, but I don’t think it goes far enough.”
Necochea proposed one of three bills aiming to raise the homeowner’s exemption, with her version pegging increases in the exemption to local home prices by county.
Necochea said in her area in Boise, homeowners are seeing their share of local property taxes rising sharply, while owners of agricultural and commercial property are seeing theirs fall.
Moyle said, “Get rid of that new construction roll, which was added in 1996, and go back to what the original intent was, 3% every year on the property tax portion of the budget, no more, no less. Ultimately that’s where I would like to see it go.”
Multiple impact fee proposals were presented, and Rice said he has another one in the works.
Necochea said schools account for a third of the property tax bill in her district, and yet schools can’t assess impact fees to help them keep up with residential growth. “I think people really want to see growth pay for itself,” she said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, presented a proposed constitutional amendment to allow government property leased for a non-public purpose to be assessed property tax. Currently, the Idaho Constitution exempts government-owned property from property taxes.
Gannon cited the state’s purchase of the former Hewlett-Packard campus in West Boise, where a substantial portion of the site is leased back to H-P and other private tenants, while other parts are occupied by state agencies. He said because those leased properties are no longer on the property tax rolls, all other property taxpayers in Ada County have to pay more to make up for the loss.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, presented a proposal designed to accomplish the same thing through a state law change, without a constitutional change.
Rice said the panel will meet again on Nov. 19, and asked that any member proposing new versions of the drafts they’ve already submitted should do so at least a few days before that meeting. “We will discuss what recommendations we will make at that Nov. 19 meeting, whether it will be particular legislation, examination and consideration of particular topics, or continuation of the committee, that type of thing,” he said.
He encouraged members to be open to input from stakeholders and the public between now and the next meeting. “So we’ll be finalizing what we’re going to recommend on the 19th of November,” Rice said, “and hopefully we can make some progress.”