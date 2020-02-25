BOISE – An Idaho House committee voted on straight party lines Tuesday to eliminate the option of holding school bond and levy elections in March and August, cutting the possible dates in half.
Over strong objections from school officials from around the state, the panel endorsed legislation from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, to allow school bond and levy elections to be held only at the same time as the November general election or the May primary election. All Republican members of the committee who were present favored the bill, and all Democratic members opposed it; it passed, 11-3.
School superintendents, school boards and teachers organizations all opposed the bill at Tuesday’s hearing; two citizens, one from Kuna and one from Greenleaf, spoke in favor of it. It now heads to the full House.
Nampa School Board Vice Chair Allison Westfall implored lawmakers to come up with real property tax solutions by working with all stakeholders, rather than hurting schools.
“I'm opposed to the bill because I appreciate the flexibility in the tools you provide us as school boards to engage our community about our needs,” she said.
Westfall told the House State Affairs Committee her district has run eight supplemental levies in the last eight years, with six wins and two losses, and they’ve been at varying dates.
“We are sick of levy elections every two years,” she said. “We want to bring forward to our community a 10-year plan. We had hoped to be having conversations with our community about how we could avoid voter fatigue, of ah, another election.”
Education advocates said Idaho school districts increasingly rely on the voter-approved levies to fund their basic operations, because state funds fall short.
“Our districts don’t like to run levies, but they are forced to do so,” said Paul Stark, general counsel for the Idaho Education Association.
Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, said the March election date is critical for districts because teacher contract negotiations begin in March and they face June budgeting deadlines. Late May is too late to know if their levy passes or not, she said.
Shawn Tiegs, superintendent of the Nezperce School District, agreed. “Running a November election will be meaningless to the current school year,” he said. “It’s too late.”
Michael Law of Kuna, who said he was representing himself, spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “It will help resolve some of the problems of voters who vote and then have to turn around and vote again on a levy or bond that they have opposed in the past ... flat-out ignoring the will of the voters who said no. ... It will give a little bit more of a cooling-off period.”
Said Kevin Glenn of Greenleaf, "We are here because the process has been exploited."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “I believe that this process of all these elections, it’s been exploited over the years. … The citizens are looking for relief in this area and I think this is a great bill.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, noted that the bill also limits recall elections, and makes no change to irrigation district elections, which can occur on other dates. He moved to send the bill to the House’s amending order, but that motion failed along party lines, and Rep. Joe Palmer’s motion to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass” carried.
Russ Hendricks of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation spoke in favor of the bill, saying, “We don’t think that more will pass or more will fail because of this. … We believe that this proposal will be a good step in helping school districts really take things seriously, really sharpening their pencils and preparing ahead of time.”
Den Hartog said she thought the change would ensure more participation in school bond and levy elections. “The more voters that are involved in this approval process, I would argue we could achieve greater support for what our schools are trying to achieve,” she said.
The bill, HB 393, still would need passage in the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.