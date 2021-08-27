BOISE — Leaders of the Legislature’s interim property tax study committee are now looking into a different way of changing how property tax values are calculated, after considering and rejecting a move to Nevada’s system of basing all assessed values on building replacement cost.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, co-chair of the panel, instead outlined a new exemption-based approach to the joint committee on Friday, aimed at easing disparities between value increases in different classes of property, including homes and businesses. “It’s intended to eliminate shifts in all economic times, not just in times when residential is going up rapidly or when commercial is going up rapidly,” he said.
The idea is, on a county-by-county basis, for county assessors to calculate the increase or decrease in value for each class of property. Then, the class that otherwise would see the bigger increase instead would get an exemption, so that its effective increase would be the same as the other class of property.
As an example, Rice said if residential property value goes up 20% in a particular county while commercial property goes up 5%, each residential property would get an exemption that brings its taxable value for the year down to a 5% increase. “It’s a stabilizing methodology,” he said.
The exemption would be applied as a dollar amount to the home’s value, and would be cumulative, continuing into future years. It would apply only to property owned for more than a year.
Rice said Idaho’s current system of placing limits on local government budgets in an attempt to hold down property taxes “works fine … if there’s no changes in value. Tax shifts occur when one of the major tax types is changing at a different rate than one of the other major tax types.”
“We’re at an early stage – we’re trying to figure out exactly how it would work,” Rice said. “But it does appear very promising as far as stabilizing the system.” He said a recent Idaho Attorney General's opinion showed him an exemption-based approach would be consistent with the Idaho Constitution.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “I want to thank you for making an effort to tackle the primary property tax problem we have now, and that’s the shift.”
Committee members had lots of questions on how the change would work.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, said perhaps Idaho needs to rethink its constitutional restrictions on how properties are taxed. The state could, for example, set fixed percentages that it wants residential or commercial property to contribute toward overall local services, he said, though that would require a change to the Idaho Constitution.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, “I really love the goal of stability. … I think that’s what we’ve all been talking about.” However, she said, “If we move to this system, the exemption methodology you’re describing, have you discussed how to address the shift that has already happened and where we’re at?”
In Ada County, for example, residential property owners now bear more than 70% of the property tax burden. “As soon as we shift to this methodology, we’re locking in a distribution of commercial and residential,” Necochea said. She said that distribution should first be corrected.
Rice said the initial work he’s done on the proposal with a group of county assessors, the Idaho Association of Counties, and the panel’s co-chair, Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, “does not roll back anything.”
“We did some rolling back last year when we increased the homeowner’s exemption by $25,000,” Rice said. “I think that should be handled as a separate question; that’s my personal take on it.”
Necochea said she’d also like to see modeling to show how new disparities might develop between people who have owned their properties for years and get the new exemption each year into the future, and young first-time homebuyers who arrive on the market in a few years. “We’re going to do a shift right there,” she noted.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, “Some taxing districts don’t have hardly any commercial, there’s no one to shift it to. … You’re never going to get property tax relief until you get the spending under control. That’s where it’s at, it’s on the spending side.”
Gannon said the legislative panel already focused on spending side of the question last year, when it recommended this year’s successful legislation to create a new local government expenditure reporting system that will be standardized, viewable and searchable by the public, and part of state Controller Brandon Woolf’s “Transparent Idaho” website. The panel heard a detailed update on the project Friday, which is now in the works.
“What I think we’re addressing in this discussion is the revenue side … who pays for it,” Gannon said. “And right now, unfortunately, in my district and in districts in many parts of the state, there’s a shift such that many homes are looking at 100% increases in property taxes in the last five years, whereas the commercial is not. So there are two separate issues. And I’m really glad that the committee is starting to focus on the revenue side as well as the spending, which I think was focused on before.”
Josh Whitworth, chief deputy state controller, presented the detailed look at the progress toward the new local government expenditure transparency system.
Addis said, “This really sets the stage for us in this room, but more importantly, those that follow us in these positions to have accurate data, accurate results not only of money coming from the state to all of our local taxing districts, but how our local taxing districts spend that money. And having accurate information is the key to making good decisions.”
Rice said he hopes to have more details and a working model of the exemption proposal within a month or two; the panel is scheduled to meet three more times this fall, with the next meeting set for late September.
Addis said, “I know it’s a very complex topic, and we’re just getting started.”
Committee members also raised an array of other issues they’d like to see the committee explore this year, including expanding the “Circuit Breaker” property tax relief program for needy seniors; tapping the state’s budget surplus to provide one-time or ongoing property tax relief; tapping the surplus to pay off bonds or other government debt in the interest of long-term savings; proposing limits on local government rainy-day savings balances; and reviewing all property tax incentives with an eye to whether they’re needed in the current high-growth environment.
Gannon noted that any new value-stabilization system won’t be in place by Jan. 1, and said, “With what’s happening in my neighborhood, there’s going to be a huge increase in assessments under the present way in which they’re performed.” He told the panel, “We need to look at some kind of remedy so that people aren’t really hit this year.”