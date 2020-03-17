BOISE — It was another wild day at the Idaho Legislature on Tuesday, as two senators left the chamber for the session due to coronavirus concerns; numerous bills passed, including a higher education budget passing the House on its third try; another budget bill died in the House; and Senate Republicans vowed to keep going until there’s a confirmed COVID-19 case in the state Capitol.
Among the major legislation winning final passage on Tuesday was HB 413, which would force the city of Boise — and likely both Meridian and Nampa after the upcoming Census – to elect its city council by district, instead of citywide. The House-passed bill passed the Senate on a 26-8 vote with Treasure Valley senators split on it; it now heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, championed the bill on the floor of the Senate, sharing a personal story about how his neighborhood has been “hopping mad” over a Planning & Zoning issue for three years, but feels the city hasn’t listened.
“I just think this is a fair way to do it,” Winder said. “For a seated city council, there’s no incentive to change. Many people feel disenfranchised. They don’t even vote any more, because the candidates aren’t from their parts of town.”
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who like Winder is a former unsuccessful candidate for mayor, originally proposed the bill, saying too many members of Boise’s current City Council are from the North End; five of the six are from the northern or eastern parts of the city.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said she served on the Boise City Council for 15 years, and people came to her with all kinds of requests, including for the city to license cats because cats were coming into their yard.
“Never once was this request made,” she said. “Give this community the opportunity to have a conversation to determine what they want to do. To start here first, I think is the wrong approach.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said “I don’t think this legislation is about whether districts are or are not a good idea for large cities. I think this bill is about who gets to decide whether or not they are a good idea for large cities.” Under current law, he noted, cities decide.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said his neighborhood in West Boise wasn’t in the city limits when he moved there in the early 1980s; then it was annexed in. “We do not feel, right or wrong, a part of the city,” he said. “To me, this is a chance to have representation for our area in West Boise that we can feel we are a part of the decision-making process in respect to our city.”
Winder noted that a candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the Boise City Council, Karen Danley, has been strongly backing the bill. “Who better to have an understanding of the unfairness of our current system of electing city council members than someone who has recently run for one of those seats?” he asked.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “The ability to choose is already in code. For somebody to have already run on this issue and not have gained traction on this issue sends a large message that it didn’t seem to rise to the top for everybody in the Boise area that it was a large concern.”
She also noted that under Boise’s current system, all six council members serve staggered four-year terms, so everyone in the city gets to vote on three of them every two years. “With this, by district, people will vote for one council member every four years,” she said. “So I ask you does that really give the voters more opportunity?”
Here are highlights from some of the other developments in the state Legislature on Tuesday, where dozens and dozens of bills passed as lawmakers pushed to adjourn in the face of the spread of the coronavirus:
• The Senate voted 27-6 in favor of HB 509, the House-passed bill that forbids transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker in their birth certificate to match their gender identity, in direct defiance of a federal court order. It was a party-line vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against, that followed an evening debate that concluded around 7:30 p.m. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk.
• The Senate approved House-passed legislation to grant a tax exemption for big new data centers that industry has sought for several years, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. “It’s a tax incentive given for something that would not happen here without it,” Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the Senate.
• The House finally passed a budget for Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities, after killing two previous versions. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, opposed it for a third time. “I want to send a very clear message,” he said, saying college costs continue to go up, in part because of “the high-falutin’ salaries of all those professors. We wanted to see this budget lower.” The bill, HB 644, passed 43-26; it still needs Senate passage and the governor’s signature to become law.
• Another budget bill, for the state Tax Commission, failed in the House on a 21-48 vote, after Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Nampa, charged it’s an “agency gone rogue” because of comments he said the commission’s current chairman, Tom Harris, made to a legislative committee in February.
The Tax Commission had requested $192,000 to hire an executive director next year in its budget request; the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee rejected the request, and didn't include it in the budget. Some House Republicans wanted JFAC to write language into the budget bill prohibiting any hiring of an executive director, but the joint budget committee opted not to do that, for fear of straying into policy in a budget bill.
Chaney said when questioned about the executive director proposal, Harris showed "open contempt and open apathy for what the statute says. This is an incredibly dangerous agency to be unconstrained. They ask for $192,000 for an added person, they seem determined to use $192,000 for that person whether we specifically appropriated it or not. I ask you to vote this down so we can cut an additional $192,000 out of their budget just to head 'em off at the pass."
Killing a budget bill means JFAC would have to reconvene and write a new one; lawmakers are required by the Idaho Constitution to set a balanced budget for the state, including every agency, before they finish their session. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said as he announced the vote, that it was 21 in favor, and "48 people that want to stay a little while longer."
• The Senate voted 22-12 in favor of HB 594, the bill to require landlords to give 30 days' notice of a rent increase or the non-renewal of a lease. "At 30 days, it has the full support of all the stakeholders," said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, the bill's Senate sponsor. "It is very market-friendly." Among the opponents was Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, who said he was OK with the 30-day notice for rent increases, but not also requiring notice before non-renewal of a renter's lease. When a tenant has a lease, he said, "That's how long you should expect to reside in that location," and the burden should be on the tenant to be prepared to move out, he said. The House-passed bill now heads to the governor.
• Legislation setting a minimum marriage age of 16 passed the Senate unanimously and headed to the governor’s desk, after a similar proposal died in the House last year. Idaho currently has no minimum age for marriage. The bill also restricts the age difference of people under 18 who marry, so that 16- and 17-year-olds can’t marry anyone more than three years older than they are.
• The governor signed HB 515 into law, the Idaho Patient Act. The measure, pushed by eastern Idaho businessman Frank VanderSloot, limits medical debt collection practices in Idaho, including capping attorney fees and imposing time limits. VanderSloot has put $1 million of his own money into a legal defense fund for eastern Idaho residents targeted by overly aggressive medical debt collectors, whose practices currently are legal, even though they can turn a small missed bill into thousands of dollars in debt. The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Amid concerns about the spreading coronavirus — Idaho was up to nine confirmed cases by the end of the day on Tuesday — Winder told the Senate, “We’ve said all along that until someone actually in our chamber, in the building, was confirmed, we would work. We’ve still got a lot to do.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said that approach doesn’t match “best practices that we’ve been told to employ,” and that "waiting for someone to become ill is not” the most prudent approach. “As the caregiver in my family, I can no longer do that,” Jordan said. “So I will be leaving.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, did the same. The Senate stayed in session until after 8 p.m. for a second straight day.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House, “We’re hopeful that we’ll have everything wrapped up tomorrow — that’s the plan.” But the House still likely wouldn’t adjourn sine die, ending the session, until Friday, because it would wait for all bills to reach the governor’s office.