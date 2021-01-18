BOISE — The Idaho Legislature fast-tracked its bid to trim the governor’s emergency powers on Monday, sending two measures to the full House after quick hearings.
The two would:
• Allow lawmakers to call themselves back into special session whenever 60% of each House want to; and
• Eliminate all current restrictions on gatherings statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The constitutional amendment would need two-thirds passage in each house plus majority approval from voters in the November 2022 general election to take effect. The gatherings resolution is aimed at repealing a portion of the governor’s current emergency order; state law says the Legislature can repeal an emergency order by concurrent resolution, which doesn’t require the governor’s signature, but the legal effect of this resolution still is unclear.
Nearly all testimony at Monday's House State Affairs Committee hearing was in favor of the proposals, including from high school students and parents bemoaning the effect COVID-19 restrictions on extracurricular activities have had on students and school spirit.
Both measures, HJR 1, to change the Idaho Constitution with regard to special sessions of the Legislature, and HCR 2, Rep. Brent Crane’s resolution to end pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings, were forwarded to the full House for consideration on overwhelming votes in the committee.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, asked Crane, R-Nampa, if his measure would really have the desired effect, as local jurisdictions still could enforce capacity or attendance limits. “That is an unanswered question,” Crane responded.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, questioned how Crane’s resolution to eliminate the “gatherings” portion of the governor’s current Stage 2 emergency order would affect the state Board of Education’s order regarding limits on attendance at school sports events, which Crane said prompted the resolution. Crane said he believed the passage of the measure would “put pressure” on the state board to change its directives.
“I’m hopeful that we will get life back to normal,” Crane said, “that we’ll lift this crazy restriction that’s been put on the people of Idaho. … I think it’s time to get life back to normal, I do.”
Crane said he believes moving legislation is the only way to get the attention of officials and government bureaucrats. He predicted that once the measure passes the House, other officials and stakeholders would show up for a Senate committee hearing.
After eight people testified in favor of HCR 2, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “I appreciate all the testimony we’ve had today. We haven’t heard from any scientists. The governor is trying to protect people from COVID.”
But Skaug said he believes people can choose which scientists’ advice they want to follow. “I’d like to see the local community and local school boards choose which science they want to follow with respect to COVID,” he said, adding that he supports Crane’s resolution.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “We’ve had 1,600 dead from COVID. … I don’t think we can just go to an extreme and say, OK, everything’s normal, because everything isn’t normal.”
Crane said current state Board of Education rules limiting attendance at school sports events to two family members per player are “fundamentally wrong,” because they wouldn’t allow all interested family members to attend. He said when his son plays basketball on Thursday, he, his wife and his daughter will have to decide which one of them can’t attend.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “I agree that this is not a well-tailored plan that the schools are operating under,” saying 100 people in a large gym is different than 100 people in a small gym. However, he noted, “We are undergoing a global pandemic right now.”
HJR 1, the proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session, cleared the committee on a 13-1 roll-call vote, while HCR 2 passed on a voice vote with just Mathias recorded as objecting. Gannon cast the only "no" vote on the constitutional amendment, but nearly half a dozen committee members said as they voted that they'd reserve the right to object to certain aspects of the proposal as it proceeds through the process.
Three people testified on HJR 1. Two spoke in favor, saying they wanted lawmakers to act to reverse the governor's COVID-19 emergency orders over the summer. Matthew K. Jensen of Boise, District 17 Republican Party vice chairman, said he was “about 80% there” on the constitutional amendment, but felt it needed changes to ensure it doesn’t open the door to a full-time, year-round Legislature in Idaho.
If the measure passes as-is, he said, “There will be a session that will go off the rails, and perhaps in my lifetime.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said, “That could happen at any time, the way we’re currently set up, where we could continue to stay here for many months if we chose to.”