BOISE — The Idaho Legislature’s Judiciary Working Group will reconvene Friday morning to consider eight proposed amendments to the civil immunity law it endorsed July 30, all designed to narrow its scope.
“There are those who are uncomfortable with where we ended up on the 30th,” said Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the working group’s co-chair, “and there are those who perhaps have grown a bit uncomfortable with how broad it is.”
Opposition has been building to the liability waiver proposal, which would broadly grant immunity from lawsuits for any business, school, government agency or other entity during a declared emergency, as long as the entity made good-faith efforts to comply with legal requirements and wasn’t reckless.
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, on Thursday blasted the proposal as “filled with flaws and trap doors,” saying it would allow schools to “abdicate” their responsibility to protect the health and safety of students and educators.
"Rather than focusing on immunity and end runs around accountability, the Legislature should be putting their efforts into providing safe school environments for our students and children," McInelly said.
Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman also sharply criticized the proposal, writing on Aug. 7 that it would “basically allow the government to do whatever it wants in the event of a disaster or emergency declared by the governor.”
The proposal is one of several that legislative working groups are submitting to legislative leaders to present to the governor for possible consideration in an Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature. Gov. Brad Little has said he’ll only include matters on which there’s consensus on legislative changes.
Chaney said, “Contrary to some misinformation that’s out there, this doesn’t indemnify the governor.” Existing law already indemnifies government employees acting within the course of their jobs, unless they have malice or “criminal intent,” he noted.
“I’ve always said from the beginning I’m not OK protecting bad actors,” Chaney said, “But people who try, in the face of all this confusion, should have some reassurance, especially where overwhelmingly insurance companies have stated that they will not cover COVID-19-related claims.”
He said the proposal stops short of the “blanket immunity” some other states have enacted for COVID-19-related claims.
“They have to be making a good-faith attempt to follow applicable orders and regulations in order to qualify,” Chaney said. “This isn’t immunity in the general sense. It’s a higher level of bad conduct that is necessary before a lawsuit can be successful. It needs to be reckless.”
Lawmakers last year defined “reckless” as doing something with a high probability of injuring someone, when the party involved knew or should have known the injury was likely to occur.
“I think things like failing to provide hand-washing stations, failure to make any provision for social distancing, under these circumstances, you get to ‘know or should have known’ pretty quickly with COVID-19,” Chaney said.
The first three of the eight amendments, which conflict with each other, would limit the proposal to just emergencies regarding epidemics; limit it to emergencies regarding epidemics involving strains of coronavirus; or limit it to COVID-19.
The remaining proposed amendments would:
- limit immunity to torts, not contract issues
- exempt COVID-19 vaccine development
- exclude claims regarding China
- declare that it doesn’t apply to lawsuits against state or local government agencies
- add a July 1, 2023 expiration date to the proposal
The current version of the proposal would be a permanent change to Idaho state law.
The Judiciary Working Group consists of the House and Senate Judiciary committees. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be streamed live online at idahoptv.org/insession.