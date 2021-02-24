BOISE — The House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday chose to delay a vote on HB 126, a hemp legalization bill, until committee members can collect more information.
The primary hang-up was Idaho State Police’s stance on the bill, which was unknown at the time of the meeting. Following the hearing, Lynn Hightower, communications director for Idaho State Police, told the Idaho Press the agency has not taken an official position on HB 126.
HB 126 would:
- Amend Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp, which has no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and its more potent cousin
- Direct the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to develop a state hemp plan and submit it for approval to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Authorize the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp in Idaho
- Allow the legal possession and transportation of the product in and through the state
Braden Jensen, lobbyist for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, said the primary goal of the bill is to allow Idaho’s growers to benefit from the versatile crop. Idaho would be the last state in the U.S. to take such an action; industrial hemp already is legal in 49 states and at the federal level.
Idaho law currently makes no distinction between industrial hemp and marijuana. As a result, the state has arrested several truck drivers hauling loads of industrial hemp through Idaho and threatened them with drug trafficking charges that carry mandatory minimum prison terms.
On Wednesday, about half a dozen growers and agriculture advocates testified in support of the bill, some of whom made clear they don’t support marijuana legalization, but would benefit from hemp legalization for agricultural purposes. A sole dissenter, a California native, argued legalizing hemp is a gateway to legalizing marijuana.
It was unclear whether the bill had enough support among committee members to pass. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the bill doesn’t go far enough and she likely wouldn’t support it. Moon said hemp should first be removed from a list of Schedule I illegal substances for all purposes.
“This is something that is just so way behind the time,” she said.
HB 126 would remove hemp as a Schedule I substance for the limited purposes outlined in the bill, Jensen said.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she would like to know Idaho State Police’s stance before voting. Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, also said he would like more time and moved to delay a vote until the committee’s next scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The majority of committee members agreed in a voice vote.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said, “I really want to move this bill ahead, and I think it would have a better chance once we get some information.”