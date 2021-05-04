BOISE — As Idaho’s legislative session inched toward qualifying as the longest in state history, the House on Tuesday passed Rep. Mike Moyle’s newly unveiled property tax bill with bipartisan opposition; three new bills trimming the governor’s emergency powers cleared a Senate committee and a fourth was introduced; and yet another new bill was introduced to target voter initiatives.
As the Senate adjourned for the evening due to a “logjam of paperwork,” Moyle, the House majority leader, acknowledged the business of the session wouldn’t get wrapped up Tuesday as he’d hoped. “We’ll try to come back tomorrow afternoon and finish what we missed,” he said.
The House will be back in session starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, as members take the morning off for a funeral, and the Senate will convene at 10 a.m. The longest legislative session in state history was 118 days; Tuesday was day 114 for this year.
Though property tax relief has been a priority for many lawmakers all session, the giant bill that Moyle unveiled this week satisfied few, and drew strong opposition from local government officials from around the state.
“This bill as written will result in loss of life and preservation of property, by hampering those responsible for providing emergency services,” Rudy Rudebaugh, chairman of the legislative committee for the Idaho State Fire Commissioners Association, told the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee on Tuesday afternoon. But the panel passed the bill on a 6-3 vote, forwarding it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
House approval of the bill came after a stormy and lengthy debate that ran through the noon hour Tuesday. Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, debated twice against it.
Moyle’s voice rose to a shout in his closing debate, insisting that the bill would provide property tax relief, though many opponents from both parties questioned that, especially as it applied to homeowners in their districts. “It fixes part of the problem,” Moyle declared. “We’re all wrapped around the wheel because maybe it’s not my idea or my city calls and has a fit.”
Skaug said, “I’ve heard you say this bill is better than nothing and it’s all we have. Well, why it is this all we have? Why is this process done in 24 hours, when we had an interim committee over the summer, we’ve had all this session to talk about taxes, and it’s here, take it or leave it, this is all there is.”
The complex bill, which is 26 pages long, had just been introduced the day before.
“I don’t think this is going to solve the problem that it claims to solve,” Skaug said.
The bill would make an array of changes to property tax law, from a 25% increase in the homeowner's exemption and a small boost in the "Circuit Breaker" tax break for needy seniors, to big breaks for developers and big businesses, to an array of limits on local government budgets that have drawn strong opposition. The measure also would boot off the circuit breaker anyone whose home is assessed at more than 125% of the median home value in the county, starting in 2022.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said, "This increase in the homeowner's exemption is a drop in the bucket compared to what we really need." If lawmakers hadn't capped the exemption at $100,000 in 2016, she said, and it had continued to be indexed to Idaho home prices, it'd now be $150,000. She also criticized the circuit breaker provisions. "We're helping seniors age in place, stay in their homes, not get taxed out of their homes," she said. "This bill purports to expand assistance, but it actually doesn't. It's a revenue-neutral proposition." The bill would fund the slight increase in the benefit by kicking many current recipients off, she noted.
Under the budget limits in HB 389, Necochea said, "Our taxing districts struggling with fast growth are not going to be able to keep up with those service needs. That's what we're hearing from fire protection, that's what we're hearing from law enforcement."
"We can do so much better,” she said. “We ought to have done so much better."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said, “I think we all came here with the idea that we would be able to give tax relief to the citizens of Idaho. We've had this session longer than normal ... and there have been some really good ideas with regard to tax relief that have been brought forward by members of this body, to no avail."
Nichols said she's been receiving panicked emails from constituents and businesses in her district concerned about the impact of the giant, complex bill. "I think that's a real disservice to people in our areas, to rush something like this through," she said.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, debated in favor of HB 389. "I'm afraid we're trying to let our quest for perfect get in the way of good," he said. He said his district wouldn't be hurt by the bill's cap on local government budget growth, even due to new construction or annexation, though others said fast-growing cities in the state would.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, told the House, "This is what we have to vote on. And I would be hard-pressed to go back to my constituents and say I didn't really think it was that good, I thought there was something else that I could come up with, so I voted against it."
Democratic Rep. Steve Berch of Boise said, "I can't debate the merits of this bill because I don't know what I'm voting on. I've barely had time to read it, and I've had no time to study it, a 26-page bill, that has such far-reaching impacts on Idahoans.”
"There is a better process than what we're engaged in right now, trying to make a decision of such a sweeping nature in the span of a couple hours,” Berch said. “The best process we have is the process we have when we don't suspend the rules, which is public testimony. It's time to hear from stakeholders on the impact of the bill."
Also on Tuesday, the Senate failed by one vote to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of HB 135aa, a measure trimming his emergency powers and granting more powers to the state Legislature. Later the same day, a Senate panel cleared three new House bills designed to replace parts of that vetoed bill, plus introduced another to replace a Senate bill on emergency powers that the governor also vetoed. The new bill is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday.
The Legislature’s joint budget committee convened early in the morning and approved major appropriations for federal aid funds from the American Rescue Plan Act; big transfers to the state’s rainy-day savings account; and $2 million for remodeling parts of the first floor of the state Capitol for new offices for lawmakers. Later the same day, the Capitol remodeling bill passed the House, 54-10, and headed to the Senate.
The Senate unanimously passed major pieces of the public school budget, and passed the long-stalled higher education budget on a 25-8 vote. Opponents decried the $2.5 million cut included in the budget, $1.5 million of that for Boise State University, aimed at removing state funding for “social justice programming.”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said it marked the first time she’d ever voted against a higher education budget. She called the cut "arbitrary," "unfair" and "punitive."
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said, “Every once in a while, we need to make a statement, and I think that's what this bill does."
The budget bill, HB 387, passed the House a day earlier and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Late in the day, the House Ways & Means Committee hastily convened for its second meeting of the day, and introduced a new bill from Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, requiring all currently pending voter initiatives to fall under the new, tougher ballot qualification rules in SB 1110, which became law this year after those initiatives were filed. Crane said he planned to hold a hearing on the new bill on Wednesday, though Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned its constitutionality.
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe contributed