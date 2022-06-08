BOISE — Should the Idaho Legislature be able to call itself into special session, rather than waiting for a call from the governor?
Two-thirds of lawmakers, all of them Republicans, said yes to that question in 2021, so a proposed constitutional amendment will be on the November ballot for voters to decide. But on Friday, legislative leaders couldn’t agree on the wording for the official arguments for and against the measure, so they’ll meet again to settle that next week.
Legislative staffers drafted the official pro-and-con arguments after gathering public input and suggestions. It’s up to the Legislative Council, a group of legislative leaders that meets periodically when the Legislature isn’t in session, to finalize the language.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, pointed out that the proposed argument in favor began with the words, “This constitutional amendment is needed to correct an imbalance of power,” while the argument against began, “This constitutional amendment could result in the Idaho legislature losing its characterization as a part-time citizen legislature.”
“Why not match the language a little bit?” she asked other members of the Legislative Council when they reviewed the draft on Friday. “If we say ‘it’s needed’ in one, the other argument could say, ‘It’s not needed because.’” Wintrow said it’s important to make sure the arguments are fair and balanced.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, agreed. “I do think that the statements against need to be beefed up a little bit,” he said.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, suggested adding a section about how concerns over the governor’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic prompted the proposal.
“Part of this comes about because of what the people’s outcry was during that time of emergency,” he said. “I think we just need something there that reminds people why this was brought forward.”
The Idaho Constitution specifies that only the governor can call a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify which topics are addressed during a special session. Idaho is one of just 12 states in which the Legislature can’t call itself into special session under any circumstances. Just four special sessions have been called in the last 22 years: in 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2020. The 2020 special session lasted three days; the other three were just one day apiece.
The amendment would allow lawmakers to meet in special session whenever 60% of the members of each house sign a petition for it; the petition would specify the topics that could be addressed. It doesn’t have any limits on the length or frequency of self-called legislative special sessions. The amendment also formalizes in the Constitution the Legislature’s longstanding practice of convening an organizational session every two years, after new members are elected, to elect leadership and appoint committees. That brief organizational session typically occurs in early December.
The proposed constitutional amendment, SJR 102, passed the House on 54-15 vote, which comes to 77% of the House, and the Senate, 24-11, which barely met the two-thirds requirement; with one fewer vote in the Senate, it would have failed. It had no Democratic support in either house and a smattering of Republicans in each house opposed it.
Winder said the change would address the situation that occurred in 2021 when the Senate attempted to adjourn for the year, formally adjourning sine die, or without a day, but the House refused, instead recessing indefinitely. As a result, the Legislature stayed in session into November; legislative sessions convene in January and more typically end by March or early April.
“When the House wouldn’t sine die, we in the Senate passed a resolution saying they couldn’t get per diem,” Winder said, referring to the daily expense reimbursements lawmakers are paid during sessions. “The House went along with it, but there were a lot of the ultra-right that didn’t go along with it. … But we did restrict any per diem, so there wasn’t any ongoing expense as if we were in session. So we tried to deal with that as best we could. But there isn’t anything in the Constitution that requires us to sine die, other than we have to sine die before the next session can start.”
Winder said some lawmakers were wary of adjourning, for fear the governor wouldn’t call them back into special session for things like new federal funding arriving in the state. That was a top concern of dissident lawmakers in 2000, when the state received hundreds of millions in federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This would allow us to avoid what happened last year when the House would not sine die,” Winder said.
Wintrow told the Idaho Press, “They wanted more say. But I think it was probably because they politically disagreed and didn’t like his decisions, vs. the process. I think the process was fine.”
“I don’t know that the Legislature has demonstrated that they’re trustworthy to practice restraint on calling themselves into session, and I think the majority of folks are happy with the way it is,” she said. “I think it’s about politics, it’s not about policy. I think that’s a shame.”
Opponents of the constitutional amendment from both parties raised fears that it could open the door to a full-time Legislature. But Winder said that’s already a possibility now, given the House’s refusal to adjourn in 2021.
The amendment at least would specify in advance which topics could be addressed in a special session, he said, rather than leaving that open-ended. “You can’t do anything other than that,” he said.
“There are very few that I think would ever want a full-time Legislature,” Winder said. “I don’t hear anybody beating the drum on that one.”
But he said lawmakers should be free to call themselves into session when the governor won’t. An extreme example, he said, would be to consider impeachment of a governor. That’s a power the Constitution grants to the Legislature, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding.
“We’re still at the mercy of the executive branch, and I don’t think the founding fathers ever intended that,” Winder said.
He said he believes Idahoans will support the amendment, “if they think it through and if they understand the balance of power.”
Wintrow disagreed. “I think most of Idaho’s voters are reasonable, common-sense folks,” she said. “I think we’re seeing extremism infiltrate our government. … I think that folks do not want this Legislature to be full-time.”
To amend the Idaho Constitution, the measure would need majority support from voters in the November election.