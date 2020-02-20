BOISE — Lawmakers set an education budget Thursday that slightly exceeds Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation — a 4.2% increase in total funds rather than 4%.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee accomplished that, on a 12-6 vote, by shifting $1.7 million into the higher ed budget from the $10 million that’s been sitting, unused, in the state’s building fund for a proposed health sciences building at the College of Western Idaho.
CWI proposed a $180 million bond levy in 2017 for four new campus buildings in Nampa and Boise, including the health sciences building, but it got just 57% voter support, not the required two-thirds supermajority. A year later, in 2018, the college proposed a much smaller plant facility levy just for the $45 million health sciences building, but it, too, failed, although very narrowly. The $10 million had been approved by state lawmakers in 2018 to match the funds local voters would raise.
“The reality of the situation is you’ve got $10 million sitting there in a fund that’s not being used and there’s no immediate plan for it,” said Mark Browning, CWI vice president for college relations. “Our trustees were aware of that, we were aware of that. We knew that there was a high likelihood that the Legislature would choose to repurpose those funds.”
“I’m happy that there’s some reinvestment in higher education,” Browning said, “because higher education really does need that. We put people to work.”
The 20-member joint budget committee set a budget for Idaho’s four-year public colleges and universities for next year that increases 4.2% in total funds to $629.8 million, compared to the governor’s recommendation of 4% to $628.4 million. In state general funds, it’s actually less than the governor’s recommendation, a 0.3% increase to $307.1 million, compared to the governor’s 0.4% increase to $307.2 million.
That’s because the two additional increases beyond the governor’s recommendation, $988,700 for enrollment workload adjustments and $707,300 for occupancy costs at the institutions, will come from a dedicated fund: The Permanent Building Fund. The budget shifts $1,696,000 from the $10 million earmarked in the building fund for the CWI building to the Higher Education Stabilization Fund to cover those two line items.
The result is to add back in full funding for occupancy costs requested at the state’s four-year colleges and universities and funding to “hold harmless” those institutions that otherwise would have lost funding through the enrollment workload adjustment.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Lewiston, said, “We have these buildings and we’re not maintaining them. I believe that deferred maintenance is deficit spending, that’s not good business, and at some point we pay the price.”
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, used Lewis-Clark State College as an example of why the enrollment workload adjustment formula would penalize a growing school that’s issuing more bachelor’s degrees, because of the way the formula weights enrollment. The EWA was the formula the State Board of Education used to divide certain funds among the state’s four-year colleges and universities, but it discontinued that prior to fiscal year 2020 in favor of moving to a new “outcomes-based” funding model.
However, that never happened, and the EWA was reinstated for fiscal year 2021, the budget year that starts July 1.
“This institution is growing and they’re doing good things, but they’re being penalized in this EWA program … because of the kinds of degrees conferred,” Johnson said. “They’re offering more and more bachelor’s degrees, fewer and fewer associate degrees. That should be a good thing.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, argued against the move, instead backing a budget motion matching the governor’s recommendation. Horman said, “I believe as a Legislature, we are complicit in not helping the institutions right-size, if we continue business as usual by budgeting EWA and occupancy costs as usual. We are looking at a situation where our student demographics have changed dramatically.”
She said some campuses are seeing fewer students on campus, but far more enrolled online or through dual-credit programs.
“I am also concerned that we funded a $250,000 efficiency report two budget cycles ago, and we are not yet seeing any evidence of their near-term recommendations making their way into the budgeting process,” Horman said.
Grow praised Gov. Brad Little for imposing 2% base reductions on all state budgets except K-12 public schools, including higher education. “He’s making a real effort to do that,” Grow said. “I think we need to be careful as a Legislature that we don’t undo what he’s trying to do by adding this and adding that, and pretty soon we’re back to where we were in the first place. This enrollment workload adjustment is a state board policy; the governor’s following that policy. And where universities have reduction in enrollment, we shouldn’t be trying to make them whole, putting them back as if they hadn’t had a reduction in enrollment.”
“We talk about maintenance as deferred — I’m sure we have that all over the place,” Grow said. “We could always put more towards maintenance. But I think we need to hold the line here where we are. At some point, we will have another recession. We talk about how tough it is to make these small adjustments we’re asking for. They’re going to be even bigger in the future. We need to learn how to tighten our belts.”
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, responded, “I think there is just a difference in philosophy. The governor has, with all due respect, made a political decision to tighten belts and constrict government. Sometimes when we talk about government we think capital G, and we forget about all the services that we are providing to all the citizens. I don’t see government capital G as a bad thing. I see it as a support to provide vital services to our citizens.”
She described the challenges faced by two wounded combat veterans who are in a class she’s teaching at Boise State University.
“We provide education,” Wintrow said. “I personally do not want to tighten that belt too hard, because I think it’s already being tightened with their tuition freeze.”
The presidents of BSU, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College have jointly agreed to a one-year freeze on in-state tuition and fees for the next year, out of concern over the impact of rising fees on college affordability.
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “I was thinking back to the governor’s State of the State address.” He recalled how the governor said it was “better to prepare children today than to repair them later.” Higher ed, he said, is “part of the process of education in preparing them for the world for better jobs.”
“Yesterday, we happened to set the Corrections budget, today we’re looking at some education budgets,” Amador said. “Our prison population is growing. But we’re looking at a 13.2% increase in the Corrections budget, and about a 4% increase in our higher education budget. And that’s just striking. Those are big differences.”
“I’m worried about a future when we’re spending a significant amount of money in our state investment in corrections, as opposed to higher education which will hopefully keep these individuals from entering the corrections system,” Amador said.
Crabtree said, “We are part of a committee that is going to solve this. … We’re going to make a recommendation for a five-year plan on what to do about these occupancy costs, enrollment workload adjustment, those kind of things. So this is a one-year solution to a long-term problem.”
Said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, “We have four amazing new presidents on board, and this will give them … some time to have some input into that solution that we’re looking for. I think this one-year period of time will help them get their feet on the ground and move forward in a positive way.”
The only other JFAC members to join Horman and Grow in opposing the successful budget motion were:
- Johnson (who favored a different motion in between the two)
- Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot
- Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot
- Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell
The budget bill still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.