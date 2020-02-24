BOISE — Legislation from Sen. Patti Anne Lodge and Rep. Wendy Horman to require a fiscal impact statement and suggested funding source in future voter initiatives cleared the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday with just one “no” vote.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, the lone dissenter, questioned the process outlined in the bill, SB 1350. It would require the state Division of Financial Management to develop the fiscal impact statement plus a 100-word summary, and also require the initiative sponsors to identify a suggested funding source. She questioned why the Legislature would put “these obstacles in the way” of citizens proposing ballot initiatives.
Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said, “I would describe this not as an obstacle at all, but as a window to better information.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, also asked several questions about the bill and expressed some reservations, but in the end, voted in favor of it.
Horman read from a National Conference of State Legislatures report that said voters “often don’t understand the intricacies of the legislative budgeting process,” and suggested fiscal impact statements are “an important component of voter education on initiative proposals.” Eight states already require them, she said; if the bill becomes law, Idaho would become the ninth.
Lodge, R-Huston, is co-sponsoring the bill with Horman.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “I just appreciate that you’re making the effort to bring this forward, because this is one of the key pieces of information that people should have before they make the decision to put their name to any voter initiative.”
The funding source and fiscal impact statement were among the requirements in far-reaching legislation that lawmakers passed last year — but Gov. Brad Little vetoed — that also sought to dramatically raise the threshold for initiatives to qualify for the ballot in Idaho, sharply increasing the signature requirements and reducing the time allowed to gather them, among other provisions.
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I think this is a very fair process and doesn’t require undue obstacles or interference, because they’re actually getting the help they need to get that information. … I think this is very clear and I think it’s very helpful.” He added, “The electorate, I think, does want to know what it’s going to cost and what the impact is.”
SB 1350 now moves to the full Senate. To become law, it would need to pass both there and in the House and receive the governor’s signature.
Horman noted that the bill doesn’t have an emergency clause; it would take effect July 1 and apply only to proposed initiatives that are filed after that date.
Meanwhile, the House State Affairs Committee on Monday introduced a new version of legislation from Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, to make several other changes to Idaho’s initiative process: Adding a single-subject rule for voter initiatives; a requirement for an effective date that’s no sooner than the July 1 following the November election; a requirement that petition-signers be notified of the existing legal process to remove their signatures should they decide to do so; and new, additional reporting requirements for those who hire paid signature-gatherers.