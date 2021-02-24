BOISE — Fire chiefs from around the state have raised concerns over legislation proposed by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, to exempt certain changes to fire alarms from permit and inspection requirements.
Crane is vice president of Crane Alarm Service, a family-owned security and fire alarm business in Nampa; he also chairs the House State Affairs Committee, where he introduced the bill on Feb. 17. He’s now considering changes to the bill.
“It would take away our ability to be present for an inspection and test to make sure it’s working properly at the end,” said Nampa Fire Marshal Ron Johnson, who is also deputy chief of the Nampa Fire Department.
Crane, who invoked the House’s ethics rules and disclosed a potential conflict of interest when he introduced the bill in the committee he chairs, says he’s trying to head off a looming crisis when hundreds or thousands of alarms need their communications panels upgraded from 3G cellular technology to 4G or 5G early next year.
“The permit and the design cost more than the piece of equipment,” Crane said, and he foresees a potential backlog when all those inspections are needed. “The whole intent of what we were trying to do is ease that regulatory burden.”
Johnson said, “But it’s broad enough that without a permit, you could just remove that cellular dialer and replace it with a radio dialer, a whole different technology. At that point, we want to have some verification that it’s working.”
That radio technology is what Crane’s firm specializes in; he said it’s one of just five firms in the area that offer it, and the technology doesn’t need upgrades as frequently as cellular dialing technology.
In 2018, Crane Alarm contracted with the Boise School District to upgrade the district’s landline phone lines to radio technology for its school fire alarms, but the district and company ended up in a dispute. While the contract was in place, there were a number of failed city inspections of the new installations, but they then were approved after re-inspection. The school district ended up switching to another vendor.
“We reached a mutual settlement,” Crane said. “The Boise School District thing is in the past; they chose to go with a different vendor.”
Crane said his firm has done no more work for the Boise Schools since then.
Boise city Fire Marshal Romeo Gervais said, “We do a lot of inspections on a lot of different permits throughout the city with a number of different contractors, and it’s not uncommon that they have problems. And we fail those inspections, we get corrections made, and then we reinspect and we move forward. … We certainly did have some challenges with some installations with the school district. But it’s not isolated to a contractor or to a business, it’s just kind of why we do inspections.”
The Boise School District is vehemently opposing Crane’s bill, HB 201. The bill has been referred to the House Business Committee. The district sent a statement to the Business Committee saying, “Exempting fire alarm communication device installation from licensure, design review, inspection, and oversight of any kind undermines the precise purpose of the statute. It will present an unreasonable risk to students, the public, voters and anyone else who is present on school properties.”
Crane said his experience with the Boise School District wasn’t what was driving this year’s bill, which also included a provision requested by the Nampa Fire Department to exempt fire departments from permit and inspection requirements when they replace a resident’s hard-wired smoke detector or carbon monoxide alarm.
“My thought was if we’re going in here and doing an exemption, let’s grab this one at the same time,” Crane told the Idaho Press on Wednesday.
He told the State Affairs Committee on Feb. 17 that his local fire department offers smoke detector checks and replacements to residents as a public service.
“This allows them, if they have taken the proper annual training in single family or duplexes only, that they could replace that smoke detector, if the homeowner would like them to do that,” he said. “They’re not licensed electricians.”
Johnson said he worked on that proposal.
“Working with the state, we decided it’d be best just to bring forth some legislation to add us as an exemption,” he said.
Johnson said he was surprised the exemption for alarm companies was added to the bill.
Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, said, “The fire marshals, really the concern that they’re having, the way it’s written, when devices like panels and stuff are changed out, that they don’t have to be reinspected. The concern from the fire marshals and the fire chiefs is that we don’t know that those units are operating as they’re intended to, and we rely heavily on those.”
Crane said Johnson contacted him about his concerns when the bill was scheduled to come up for a hearing on Tuesday in the House Business Committee.
“I said, ‘Look, I’ll pull the bill,’” Crane said.
He said he’s now negotiating with fire officials, including those from Boise and Nampa, to figure out a path forward.
“My thought was allow us not to pull a permit and go through the whole inspection process … because these communication devices are all required by fire code to test every single day,” Crane said, to verify that their signal is being received. Now, he said, the talks include possibly lowering the fees, and requiring alarm installers to send in the test results they receive on the communication devices.
Johnson said, “He’s offering to send us the test signals that he would run or that any company would run. … We really hope that we can get the bill through with the smoke detector piece, allowing us to install smoke detectors, and that we can come to a good middle ground on that second piece that will make things more efficient for the installer, but still give us our ability to check and make sure things are done right.”
Crane said, “There’s thousands of them that will have to be switched. This particular issue is an issue that’ll have to come up and be dealt with. That’s exactly why you introduce legislation,” he said, and noted that stakeholders are now at the table to work it out. “It’s a great starting point to have a discussion about that particular piece of legislation and the impact that that particular piece of legislation would have.”
Under House Rule 80, on conflicts of interest, representatives must disclose if they have a personal interest in legislation that conflicts with the public interest, but still must vote on it unless they request to be excused from voting.
That’s the rule Crane followed when he disclosed his conflict with the portion of the bill related to the exemption for alarm companies.
“You have to declare — you declare right up front,” he said.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “I appreciate his being completely upfront from the very first moment and notifying the public and his colleagues of a possible conflict. These things come up when we have a part-time citizen Legislature; we bring conflicts with us to the building. The system works when we disclose those conflicts.”