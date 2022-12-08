Gavel (copy)
Three law students and a professor recently settled a lawsuit against the University of Idaho after months of arguing that the university violated their First Amendment rights.

The case — named Perlot v. Green after one of the plaintiffs, Peter Perlot, and UI President Scott Green — stems from a lawsuit brought against the UI by members of the Christian Legal Society.

Originally published Dec. 8 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

