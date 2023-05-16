Steptoe & Johnson attorney Michael Bromwich said the investigation into racism in the Boise Police Department found that many officers were surprised to find out about former captain Matthew Bryngelson’s white supremacist views.
But though many in the department had negative views of Bryngelson, he was approached and encouraged to seek promotion. Ultimately, he became a supervisor.
“One senior member of the department at that time who was involved with considering Mr. Bryngelson for promotion was strongly opposed to him and said if this goes through and he becomes a supervisor, we will be reading about this in the newspaper someday,” Bromwich said during Tuesday's Boise City Council meeting, where the details of the investigation were unveiled for the first time. “Unfortunately, it's quite prophetic.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced the investigation by Steptoe & Johnson last November, after news came to light that Bryngelson participated in a white nationalist conference. Bryngelson was slated to speak at a conference put on by a group that promotes “pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Bryngelson spent more than 20 years with BPD before retiring in August 2022.
The city approved a $500,000 budget for the investigation.
Bryngelson had several complaints filed against him, 11 of which were sustained, Bromwich said. He was a lazy and absent supervisor, Bromwich said. Bryngelson was liked but not respected by his peers, he said.
“He has never been ashamed of being lazy, lazy, lazy, nor does he have any problem with telling everyone he is lazy, lazy, lazy,” one colleague wrote.
“Matt has issues in dealing with the public and is often very rude,” another said.
“He has a very difficult time keeping his personal bias or dislike of officers from influencing decisions.”
Bromwich said what happened with Bryngelson was a failure of the promotional process and Bryngelson was part of an internal club where members took care of each other. In late 2021, he was institutionalized for severe mental health issues, Bromwich said. Many also knew he had substance abuse and alcohol problems.
The investigation also went into whether Boise officers experienced racism. Many said they had not experienced racism or discrimination in the department, but had experienced racism, including the N-word, from residents.
“The publicity given to bring Bryngelson’s comments did raise suspicions, among many, especially minority members, that there were other people like Bryngelson lurking inside BPD,” Bromwich said. “A small but significant number say they have experienced (racism) and they provided details of what they experienced.”
By "small," Bromwich said he meant a half-dozen or so, but “enough to be of concern.” He said there was a concern in a couple of complaints that they were not taken seriously.
However, he said the investigation’s findings were without a high level of confidence, in part because they were unable to review any of the 105,000 documents the city produced. He said no investigation is complete without reviewing related documents.
Bromwich said they weren’t able to talk much to white officers or community groups, view Bryngelson’s body camera footage or speak to relevant witnesses.
McLean said the investigation started when “we were all rocked” by the news of Bryngelson’s white supremacist and racist views. She and Bromwich were connected by a mutual acquaintance, Bromwich said.
Bromwich began the presentation by explaining how Bryngelson's secret white supremacist identity and beliefs were revealed on social media in mid-November 2022.
A patent lawyer in Minnesota who monitors white supremacist websites called the Boise Police Department to report the information, Bromwich said. The information was reported to the watch commander and to Capt. Jim Quackenbush, who wrote a memo to the city attorney and deputy chief Tammany Brooks.
“What Ms. Conger quoted (on Twitter), believe it or not, was not even the worst of what was published online, and what shocked so many people in Boise, including the mayor and the members of the city council and so on,” Bromwich said. Molly Conger runs a popular Twitter account and revealed Bryngelson's identity.
Bryngelson said a number of disturbing things about Black people, including that Black people do not understand metal detectors, Bromwich said. Bryngelson also said Black people ran from the police often and used stoves in their homes for heat. Further, Bryngleson said Black police officers in his former department in California were subpar officers.
Former Boise police chiefs Mike Masterson and Ryan Lee were also interviewed for several hours each as part of the investigation. The interview with Lee was not completed because of cost considerations, Bromwich said. Former chief Bill Bones was interviewed via Zoom. Bromwich in January spoke to close associates of Bryngelson and other Boise Police officials.
Ultimately, Bromwich came with several recommendations, including a continuing focus on minority hiring. He also said not to lower hiring standards, even in the face of staffing shortages.
“The Boise Police Department did not hire its first African American officer until 1989. That was way too late,” Bromwich said.
He said recruit training should be rigorous and incorporate adult learning principles.
“Until recent reforms that were inaugurated by Chief Lee and Capt. Fomby, we were informed that no one had failed out of the Boise police academy in the last 10 years,” Bromwich said. “If you're failing no one, your standards are not high enough.”
He said training needs to be a higher priority and that there needs to be supervisory and leadership training. He said promotion within the Boise Police Department is not very desirable because of the additional responsibilities without a commensurate salary increase.
“We were told by executives, current and former, in the department, that applicants for high-level positions in the department, internal candidates, were, among other things, unable to prepare passable resumes to apply for supervisory positions,” Bromwich said. “That's just not acceptable.”
Bromwich also recommended that exit interviews should take place with outgoing Boise Police officers. He said the department should consider reforms to the Critical Incident Task Force, which investigates events like officer-involved shootings. He said outside investigations are considered lower priority to the investigating department and take longer.
He also said officers' body-worn cameras should have to record sound. There also should be a “rigorous process for approving outside consulting and speaking commitments.”
Councilmember Patrick Bageant said he was relieved to hear that racism doesn’t appear to be endemic to the department. But he said it was "nuts" that no one in a decade has failed out of the academy. He also was concerned by the idea of an internal club that took care of each other.
“It sounds like your preliminary findings were that you found a racist, but not racism, in the department, separate from a few incidents that you called concerning,” Bageant said.
“We can only have true community safety when everybody in this community feels safe,” McLean said before the presentation.
The city council voted five to one later on Tuesday to approve an additional $150,000 for the investigation, from the mayor’s office discretionary administrative budget. McLean said this will be the final extension. Two council members said costs have already been incurred.
A city spokesperson said she believed the investigation had gone over budget by $150,000.
In November, McLean said Steptoe & Johnson would investigate whether Bryngelson's beliefs affected his policing, Boise Police Department staff and whether city resources were used to create or distribute racist material, as previously reported.
Then-interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said the police department fully supported the investigation.
“There is no room in the Boise Police Department for those who allow racist or white supremacist views to negatively impact policing in this community,” Winegar said at the time. “I personally assure you that our police officers and staff continue to work every day and every night to serve our residents and keep our community safe.”
But there have been disparate views surrounding the investigation.
One union member and Boise Police detective, Guy Bourgeau, expressed disdain at spending “half a million dollars to investigate an individual that doesn’t work here anymore.”
On the other hand, former city councilmember Lisa Sánchez suggested in December that the white supremacy problem extends beyond just the one officer, into the city itself.
“My concern is that we scapegoat one department when we may have issues that permeate our entire organization. It’s not one individual,” Sánchez said. “We live in a city that was based on white supremacy … our departments reflect our community.”