CALDWELL — Angela Mendoza’s boyfriend had his life cut short while they were house hunting in Los Angeles.

Law Enforcement memorial

Holding a photo of her late boyfriend, Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos, of the Los Angeles Police Department, Angela Mendoza speaks during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Caldwell.

Fernando Uriel Arroyos, a Los Angeles Police Department officer who was off duty at the time, was shot after relinquishing his wallet to a pair of gang members who accosted the couple outside the property.

Law Enforcement memorial

Roses, representing each of Idaho’s fallen peace officers, are placed during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Caldwell on Friday.
Law Enforcement memorial

Chief Rex Ingram, with the Caldwell Police Department, delivers remarks during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Caldwell on Friday.
Law Enforcement memorial

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue speaks during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

