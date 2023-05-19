Holding a photo of her late boyfriend, Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos, of the Los Angeles Police Department, Angela Mendoza speaks during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Caldwell.
Holding a photo of her late boyfriend, Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos, of the Los Angeles Police Department, Angela Mendoza speaks during the 11th Annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Caldwell on Friday.
CALDWELL — Angela Mendoza’s boyfriend had his life cut short while they were house hunting in Los Angeles.
Fernando Uriel Arroyos, a Los Angeles Police Department officer who was off duty at the time, was shot after relinquishing his wallet to a pair of gang members who accosted the couple outside the property.
“I am able to stand before you today by the strength and grace only God can grant me,” Mendoza said Friday afternoon at the 11th Annual Canyon County law enforcement memorial ceremony, which honors officers in Idaho and across the country who have lost their lives.
“I have peace within me knowing that Fernando’s sacrifice will not be in vain,” Mendoza said, adding that she credits a former LA County sheriff for getting the case moved swiftly to the federal level so justice can be served.
Friday’s event featured a variety of speakers, including Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, United States Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwitt, Idaho State Senator Todd Lakey, Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills, and Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.
Forty-two officers were killed in the line of duty across the country between Jan. 1 and May 18. The most recent local death was that of Corp. Joe Johnson of the Nyssa Police Department, who was killed on April 15.
Part of the ceremony included placing a rose in the name of every officer in Idaho — 76 total— who have been killed in the line of duty since 1883 prior to releasing blue balloons in their honor.
Donahue said the event was originally proposed over a decade ago by Rev. Bill Roscoe, who provided the ceremony’s invocation.
“God, we pray to bring peace, and hope, and even joy back into those homes and comfort those who mourn,” Roscoe said during the invocation. “And we ask you to bless each and every man and woman behind the badge today, God, as they serve you and serve their communities.”
The event’s speakers pointed to the Idaho values responsible for attracting people, including police officers, to the state.
“In Idaho, we’re different …” Lakey said, addressing attendees, many of whom were law enforcement officers. “We’re not afraid to acknowledge our faith in God and his higher purpose. I’m grateful for his involvement in your profession.”
Ingram invited Mendoza to the event, as he was a colleague of her late boyfriend’s in the Los Angeles Police Department. He re-read the eulogy he gave at Uriel Arroyos’ funeral. The eulogy represents the promise he made Uriel Arroyos to honor his sacrifice, he said.
Reading part of the eulogy, Ingram said wearing the badge is “‘a sacred promise to treat everyone both inside and outside of our stations or policing facilities with fairness, respect, dignity, and compassion. Fernando wore his badge with pride and lived up to his promise.’”
Donahue said today’s officers are working in “unprecedented times.” The nation faces the greatest threat it has encountered since World War II, due to foreign enemies like China and Mexican cartels, he said, adding he has been urging the federal government to do its job to protect people.
Though officers dying in the line of duty is inevitable, Donahue said, “I know I speak for everyone, the men and women who wear the badge — we will never, ever give ground. We will never, ever back up to the criminal element, or to the evil that comes upon us, that tries to get by us to get to those who we protect. We will never stop fighting.”