BOISE — Three prominent Idaho criminal justice associations have officially withdrawn their support for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence after the organization signed a statement calling for racial justice in domestic violence advocacy.
“We, the undersigned sexual assault and domestic violence state coalitions call ourselves to account for the ways in which this movement, and particularly the white leadership within this movement, has repeatedly failed Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) survivors, leaders, organizations, and movements,” according to the statement, called “The Moment of Truth,” the coalition signed in June.
The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence was one of 47 such organizations to sign the statement from across the country, according to the Huffington Post.
The coalitions' statement lists several ways they themselves seek to improve, and acknowledges their failure “to listen to Black feminist liberationists and other colleagues of color in the movement who cautioned us against the consequences of choosing increased policing, prosecution, and imprisonment as the primary solution to gender-based violence."
The statement calls for reform of certain aspects of policing, including removing police from schools; addressing the criminalization of homelessness, sex work and drug trades; and investing "in care, not cops - to shift the work, resourcing, and responsibility of care into local communities."
The Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys’ Association, the Idaho Sheriffs' Association and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association all revoked their support for the Idaho Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence because the coalition signed the statement.
Each organization sent a letter to the coalition. The attorneys' and sheriffs' associations shared their letters, which were very similar, with the Idaho Press. The police chiefs' association did not return a call or email request for comment.
The attorneys' association Sept. 3 letter called the coalition's statement “offensive to the ideals instilled in all prosecutors of this great state — to do justice.”
“This document promotes dangerous policies such as removal of police officers from schools, defunding the police, eliminating mandatory arrest mechanisms for offenders of domestic violence and the decriminalization of crimes related to sexual work and illegal narcotics,” the prosecutors’ letter reads.
The letter alleges the coalition signed the statement “without any regard for the good work and sacrifice made by prosecutors and law enforcement partners around this state,” and says the association will withdraw support from the coalition and “conclude our relationship.”
Kelly Miller, the executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, called the associations’ responses to the statement “incredibly disappointing.”
“We are so open and willing to collaborate,” Miller said.
The coalition has, historically, worked with the associations and with law enforcement to provide training and conferences for those who work in the criminal justice system. This month, for instance, the coalition is offering a virtual conference about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She was heartened by the fact collaboration still seems possible — U.S. Attorney Bart Davis was involved in the conference, and it includes a panel of law enforcement officers.
"We are not aware of any specific trainings for law enforcement or prosecutors that are currently offered but that being said we have not nor will we be recommending any specific action by individual prosecutors or their offices (on whether to attend)," Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark, president of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys' Association, wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. "We will continue to partner with local advocacy groups and those who provide direct victim services to train law enforcement and prosecutors to help keep all Idahoans safe."
Still, Miller said she was unhappy to see the associations step away from what she felt was an effort to find better solutions for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
“For these associations to step away from that opportunity to co-create together … is incredibly disappointing,” Miller said.
The phrase “defund the police” does not appear in the Moment of Truth statement. “Defund the police” is a loose grab-all term for a collection of ideologies and movements seeking to shift funding from traditional police enforcement and place it in community-based solutions instead.
“Divestment and reallocation must be accompanied by rigorous commitment to and participation in the community solutions and supports that are being recommended by multiple organizations and platforms,” the statement reads.
This isn’t new rhetoric for the coalition. In June, when the Idaho Press asked her about defunding the police, Miller pointed out many survivors of domestic and sexual violence don’t feel the police helped them. She cited a need to hold “multiple truths” — that for some survivors, the criminal justice system was an answer. For others it wasn’t.
“Our support is unequivocal of Black Lives Matter, and it has been for years,” she said Friday.
"It is of note that the Coalition is the only Idaho organization to support the Moment of Truth letter and we are unaware of any other Idaho organizations directly serving victims of sexual and domestic violence, law enforcement and prosecutors who support this letter," Clark, of the prosecutors' association, wrote in the email. "Our organization will always invite collaboration and cooperation from organizations who share our values and goals to serve and protect Idaho crime victims."
Miller said she wants to make sure survivors know they can still reach out to the coalition for help and to find resources.
“I just don’t want individuals to think, ‘Oh my gosh we can’t reach out for help,’” she said.