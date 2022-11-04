Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.

“It’s about his divisive and destructive rhetoric and his threats to other people, and the way that he has not respected the rule of law,” said Gary Raney, the former longtime Ada County sheriff who heads the Defend and Protect Coalition.

Freedom PAC screenshot endorsing Ammon Bundy

This screenshot shows a recent Facebook post from Idaho Freedom PAC endorsing Ammon Bundy for governor.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments