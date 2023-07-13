Support Local Journalism


Police tape surrounds the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa on Thursday. The city announced its plans to assume control of the building on Monday through a press release, saying that leadership of the center was not in compliance with its lease.

NAMPA — On Thursday afternoon, a long strand of yellow police tape marked the perimeter of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho’s former home.

Humberto Fuentes, president of the board and CEO of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, which has managed the building for over 20 years, gathered with a small crowd of about 30 people, from kids to seniors, to protest the city of Nampa’s announcement, issued Monday, that it would be taking over the building.

Humberto Fuentes, president of the board and CEO of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho speaks to a small gathering of people outside the center in Nampa on Thursday.
Humberto Fuentes, president of the board and CEO of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, speaks to a small gathering of people outside police tape surrounding the center in Nampa on Thursday.

