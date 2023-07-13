NAMPA — On Thursday afternoon, a long strand of yellow police tape marked the perimeter of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho’s former home.
Humberto Fuentes, president of the board and CEO of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, which has managed the building for over 20 years, gathered with a small crowd of about 30 people, from kids to seniors, to protest the city of Nampa’s announcement, issued Monday, that it would be taking over the building.
“They had an agenda: their agenda was to take over and find any technicality,” Fuentes said, “anything to kick us out, and that’s what they’re doing. They’re taking over.”
The building is home to several businesses and organizations and hosts cultural events, group dance practices and private events. The city announced its plans to assume control of the building on Monday through a press release, saying that leadership of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho was not in compliance with its lease. The transition of the building, located at 315 Stampede Drive, was being overseen with assistance from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.
The release said that a judgment handed down in May had sided with the city’s ability to take back over the property. Following 42 days in which the center did not respond, the court issued a writ of restitution to the city on June 27, giving it ownership and possession of the center.
Thursday, Mayor Debbie Kling told the Idaho Press by phone that the city intends to initiate a process to find a new organization to manage the building.
“What we would like to see is a fair process where we give various entities the opportunity to submit a proposal,” Kling said. “And in the meantime, we are working with various Hispanic organizations to discuss the vision for the center.”
The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho filed a motion in court on Wednesday to stop the decision from going through, according to reporting from BoiseDev. Leaders at Thursday’s event said they intend to fight the decision.
THE CITY'S COMPLAINT
According to the complaint filed by the city, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, a nonprofit organization, was awarded a grant from the Economic Development Administration for the U.S. Department of Commerce for $2.5 million to construct the cultural center. An additional $1 million was provided by the organization toward the construction cost.
The city has leased the building to the organization for the cost of $1 per year since 2002. The complaint said the city was willing to lease the building to the cultural center in order to facilitate the organization’s mission to “develop pride and leadership while breaking down barriers, fostering appreciation of the Hispanic family, community, and cultural values.”
Lease terms included that the organization needed to provide economic opportunities, such as job training, community programs for families and people of all ages, and a detailed maintenance budget and records of maintenance activities to the city.
The conflict arose when the city became aware that the cultural center was “unwilling or unable” to comply with its lease terms, the complaint said. On two occasions, in March 2021 and in August 2021, the city asked the center to provide the appropriate documentation required by the lease.
“Nothing changed,” the complaint says.
Then, in January 2022, Mayor Debbie Kling and city staff met with the organization’s staff to discuss how to bring the organization in compliance, including discussion of whether the organization had a maintenance budget for the building. Center leaders said at the time that there was no formal maintenance budget, but they were planning to create one, according to the complaint.
Though at the January meeting, leaders had expressed an interest in meeting again, the city's complaint says that attempts to coordinate an additional meeting through the organization’s administrative assistant, Desiree Lopez, and other staff were unsuccessful.
In late February 2022, the city issued a notice letter to the organization, giving them the opportunity to comply with their lease by providing certain documentation, such as events held at the center, the financial viability of the organization, and a maintenance budget.
According to the complaint, the organization did not respond, and its right to occupy the building expired in March 2022.
Subsequently, in September 2022, a group of concerned citizens, including the leadership team of PODER of Idaho, a nonprofit that had previously leased space in the building, sent a letter to the city outlining their concerns about the center and its leadership.
The letter describes the “horrible” condition of the building, including bathrooms and common areas, and expresses concern that the building is not accessible for people with disabilities. As a result, the letter says that PODER staff and volunteers needed to clean facilities themselves to make them presentable ahead of events.
“(Fuentes) has shown the city and the Latino community time and time again that he refuses to repair the building, work with community leaders, and show proper budgets for the center’s revenue and expenses,” the letter said.
CENTER STAFF RESPOND
At the protest Thursday afternoon, Desiree Lopez, administrative assistant for the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, told the people gathered that she and Fuentes had been working long hours since Monday to move computers and other materials out of the building.
But both Lopez and Fuentes said they would continue to take legal action as needed against the decision.
“You know me; I’m a fighter,” Fuentes said.
Fuentes also said that claims that the building was not adequately maintained were false.
“To say that the center is in disrepair, that it’s falling down … I mean, has she been here to see?” Fuentes said.
Lopez said, “we have kept everything up to code. They’re really grasping at straws here.”
Fuentes and Lopez alleged that they had not received detailed information from the city about what they needed to do to be in compliance with their lease. Lopez also said that the agreement that came with the center’s construction grant money was only good for 20 years, so “(the city) has absolutely no bearing over what we do anymore.”
Lopez said that the city’s claims of that the organization did not respond to requests for detailed information on things like building use and maintenance were untrue, and that the organization’s lawyer had complied with the city’s requests.
CITY AND CULTURAL CENTER PREPARE FOR COUNCIL MEETING
The city of Nampa’s Monday, July 17 city council meeting will include an item to consider approving lease extensions for several of the organizations and businesses that use the building, Kling said Thursday by phone.
In the meantime, the city is also interested in hearing from Hispanic community members that would like to participate in discussions about the future of the center. People can reach out at mayor@nampa.city.us, or call the mayor’s office at (208) 468-5401.
Fuentes and Lopez called on those at the protest to attend the city council meeting to voice their concerns. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.