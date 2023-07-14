PODER press conference

Mayor Debbie Kling answers questions during a press conference Friday at Nampa City Hall to address concerns involving the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — People filled the Nampa City Council’s chambers to hear from local Latino leaders about the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center’s building on Friday afternoon.

PODER of Idaho announced on its Facebook page Thursday evening that leaders in the Latino community would hold the conference the next day. Latino community leaders at the event shared their support for the city’s decision and spoke to the need for the community to develop a shared vision for the center going forward.

PODER press conference

Mayor Debbie Kling answers questions during a press conference Friday at Nampa City Hall to address concerns involving the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center. 

Recommended for you

Load comments