...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SATURDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Mayor Debbie Kling answers questions during a press conference Friday at Nampa City Hall to address concerns involving the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center.
NAMPA — People filled the Nampa City Council’s chambers to hear from local Latino leaders about the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center’s building on Friday afternoon.
PODER of Idaho announced on its Facebook page Thursday evening that leaders in the Latino community would hold the conference the next day. Latino community leaders at the event shared their support for the city’s decision and spoke to the need for the community to develop a shared vision for the center going forward.
The city announced that it was initiating the process to take control of the center on Monday following a legal complaint the city filed in December 2022 that resulted in a judgment in the city's favor in May 2023, as previously reported. In the complaint, the city said that the building had fallen into disrepair and efforts to communicate with building leadership about creating a long-term maintenance plan had gone unheeded. Cultural center leaders said at a protest Thursday that they had been in process of moving belongings and equipment out of the office since Monday but expressed a willingness to fight the decision in court, as previously reported.
At Friday's press conference, Latino leaders asked the community to participate in helping the center realize its potential.
“We organized the press conference as a call to action to our gente, our people, who are ready to unite for the necessary transition, because together, we are even more powerful,” said Ruby Mendez-Mota, co-executive director of PODER of Idaho.
Below are highlights from the press conference.
HOPE FOR A NEW BEGINNING
Latino leaders at Friday’s press conference spoke to the need for new leadership and direction at the center.
Mari Ramos, director of operations for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s leadership “appreciates the need for an open and thorough evaluation for the current and future use of the center.”
“Thus, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce supports actions taken by the city of Nampa that will result in a positive outcome that takes into consideration community feedback while ensuring that the intended vision and mission of this vital cultural resource in our Nampa community is preserved for years to come.”
Irma Morin, CEO of the Community Council of Idaho, said the center was originally born from a shared vision, and that the community once again needed to identify its vision. The role of the center is “to hold our generations together, to provide opportunities for us all to gather together and celebrate,” she said.
Ana Maria Chantel, the original founder of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho organization, said that the grant provided to construct the building from the Department of Economic Development “came with strings attached,” such as offering job courses, that she and the leadership at the time “worked diligently to comply with.”
Chantel had to step down from her role as president of the board due to an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2006, she said. During the time she spent focusing on her health, she said that "board members and other people in the community began calling me complaining about different issues, such as a lack of inclusiveness."
Once Chantel had regained her health, she felt determined to contribute to the center again. But over time, she witnessed the building fall into disrepair and leadership that was resistant to change.
“The problem I’m seeing is that the organization needs new ideas, younger talent,” Chantel said, “and it seems to me that the leaders want to keep it to themselves as if it’s private property … so today, I’m glad that these leaders have the courage to speak and get the building back to the community.”
Mayor Debbie Kling emphasized that the city intends the building to be overseen by the Latino community, and is planning to develop a request for proposal process where organizations can apply to oversee the center’s operations.
“This is your building, and we look forward to supporting you,” Kling said.
SHORT-TERM LOGISTICAL CONCERNS
Some attendees of the press conference told Kling that they were concerned about their ability to host events and run their businesses going forward.
Angelita Martinez, a small business owner, said she uses the facility twice a month for job training and has paid to reserve the space for private events through December. She said she was concerned about having access to the building going forward, as well as all of the center’s furniture having been moved out by center staff.
“Why did that happen?” Martinez asked Kling. “I know they didn’t have board approval to do that.”
Kling said that technically, furniture and other items would be the property of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho organization, but acknowledged the hardship that not having furniture presented when hosting events. She encouraged the community to meet with the Hispanic Cultural Center’s board members to talk about their concerns, but added that the city’s plan is to honor prescheduled events and help provide the necessary elements for them, including tables and chairs.
Thelma Lopez-Barajas, CEO of Nuestra Gente Wellness and Lopez Translation and Training, said her business has been impacted by the city taking on the building. Because of the police presence while the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho staff vacated the building, Lopez-Barajas said she has had to cancel clients “because it’s not something that we can have clients come in while they’re being escorted by police and security, etcetera,” she said.
“I just want to say, ‘hey, we’re here,’ and that I hope you guys will continue to consider us,” Lopez-Barajas said, adding that she has had productive conversations with city staff so far.
Kling said that the center’s leadership had until 7:30 p.m. Friday to vacate the building, and while security will remain Monday and Tuesday, the city hopes to have a plan in place Wednesday for the businesses and organizations that will continue to use the building.
“I do apologize, this week has definitely been an inconvenience,” Kling said. “But the intent is you can continue to operate as you have.”
The city council is planning to discuss providing short-term rental agreements to existing businesses that operate from the building at its Monday city council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., as previously reported.
UPDATING THE FACILITY, CREATING A LONG-TERM PLAN
Under the federal grant that provided the majority of the funding for the center, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho was required to maintain the building. The city only owns the land the building sits on, Kling said.
Kling said that the age of the building — 20 years old — means that the building requires extensive repairs and upgrades, which will require money.
“We are familiar because we’ve been watching the deterioration, and I think some capital investments are going to need to take place,” Kling said. “So what we need to do is look and see what that costs, and then city council will need to be making some decisions regarding what that investment is.”
Ultimately, the goal would be to create a capital plan for the building, or a long-term financial plan for how the facility will be maintained, she said.
“So how do you fund that?” Kling said. “We will be looking at all of it.”