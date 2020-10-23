NAMPA — With Latinos making up a large portion of Canyon County residents with COVID-19, the Hispanic/Latino COVID task force has taken to Spanish radio, schools and businesses to try to spread the word about the effects of and preventative measures for COVID-19.
City of Nampa spokesperson Amy Bowman leads the virtual task force meetings every Thursday. She said the group is aiming to have COVID-19 resources and information come from trusted sources within the Latino community.
The task force is made up of Latino community members, Southwest District Health and Treasure Valley groups dedicated to the well-being of Latinos in the valley.
Members of the group have spoken on Spanish radio stations, such as La GranD in Boise, sharing information about the virus. The group is also helping to air three public service announcements on Telemundo.
Juanita Aguilar, the diabetes coordinator for Southwest District Health who has taken on Latino outreach during the pandemic, has done interviews with Yaniera Cordova, the promotions director for La GranD, about the pandemic.
Mari Ramos, the Family and Community Resource Center coordinator for the Nampa Schools District, is part of the task force and has been distributing written materials about COVID-19 in Spanish to families in the school district, Bowman said.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has disposable masks that they are distributing to Latino-owned businesses throughout the Treasure Valley.
Latinos, which make up 25% of Canyon County’s population, account for more than 29% of the county’s COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity.
Nampa hosted its first Spanish COVID-19 educational event at the Nampa Civic Center in September. Several panelists ,from faith-based leaders to doctors, spoke about the impacts of the virus on the Latino community.
St. Luke’s also has printable information in Spanish about the flu and COVID-19.
“We continue to help get the information out and are encouraging businesses and others to access the bilingual materials,” Bowman said.