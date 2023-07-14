...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SATURDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Latino Conservation Week begins Saturday in the Treasure Valley with a special kick-off event, followed by events all week.
The purpose of Latino Conservation Week is to create connections between Latino communities and outdoor organizations and increase the representation of Latinos in the outdoors, according to a press release about the week’s events from the Nature Conservancy of Idaho.
Saturday’s free event will take place at the MK Nature Center (600 S. Walnut St., Boise) at 3 p.m. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will read a Latino Conservation Week proclamation, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo will perform, and kids and families can partake in crafts and other activities, the release said.