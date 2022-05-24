CALDWELL — Members of the Canyon County Board of Commissioners and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission gathered Monday evening to discuss the latest updates to the county’s comprehensive plan, which will be used to guide development in the county through 2030.
County staff released the latest draft of the plan on May 17, said Elizabeth Allen, a planner with the county. The meeting included a presentation on updates to the plan from the previous draft, followed by a discussion of the plan and whether to move it forward to the public hearing stage. The meeting did not include time for public comment.
Officials and employees emphasized that the plan is a guiding document, but will not unto itself be legally binding and will not take away property rights.
“When you’re looking at that map and you see it says, ‘intensive agriculture,’ that does not mean that a person doesn’t have property rights to make (an) application to change that plan or to change their zoning,” said Commissioner Keri Smith, referring to draft land use maps in the plan. “So the opposition letters to not move forward, that we’re taking away property rights is just not true.”
Once the plan is adopted through a public hearing process, it would be used as a guide to develop ordinances that will put the plan in action, Allen said.
The meeting drew a crowd of about 30 people, about a third of whom raised their hands to indicate they had read the latest draft of the plan. The county is still soliciting comments for the current plan, which is accessible through the county’s website. Comments can be submitted through the county’s feedback page for the plan, or by emailing growingtogether@canyoncounty.id.gov.
LATEST CHANGES: “RESIDENTIAL AGRICULTURE;” SCHOOLS
Allen presented an overview of the latest changes to the draft plan Monday night. One change in the new draft is the designation of “agricultural transition zone” to “residential agriculture,” or “R-A.” The change is meant to indicate that land owners can put a home on that land, Allen said.
There is some ambiguity with the category, as it could be considered both an agricultural zoning designation as well as a residential zoning designation, Allen said. With how the plan is phrased currently, a landowner in that type of zone would not necessarily need to apply for comprehensive plan map amendment to change the parcel in question from an agricultural to a residential designation, Allen said.
Steve Fultz, the director of Canyon County Development Services, noted that there has been talk of creating an agricultural commission for both land use hearings and to “address some of these more complicated and complex questions ….”
The previous draft of the plan included a chapter with information on schools, public services, and facilities, Allen said. The current draft’s Chapter 6 is dedicated exclusively to a discussion of schools, Allen said, including adding a policy to consider the “aggregate impact” of residential development on school capacity, Allen said.
CONCERNS: INPUT, RIGHTS, PROPERTY VALUES
Part of Monday’s discussion centered on whether residents, particularly farmers, have had enough time to provide input on the plan.
Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said that though she understands feedback on the plan has been collected on an ongoing-basis, she is concerned that some farmers may have not been able to take time to provide feedback.
“So that’s a question I have — when is that opportunity for the working farmer to be included in this plan?” Van Beek asked, noting that the plan says that the input of farmers is “vital to the success of the plan.”
“I don’t know that I necessarily agree with other people that don’t own land driving decisions for people (that do),” she said.
Harold Nevill, a planning and zoning commissioner, disagreed.
“I think that is verging on un-American,” Nevill said. “It’s one person, one vote, and it doesn’t make any difference the size of the landholding that you hold.” Landowners do have the right to come in before the county, make their case, and be granted due process, he said.
Allen said that outreach to gather feedback for a new plan began in 2019. This included the formation of an agricultural working group which met 14 times, conducting two surveys, one focusing on “agricultural perspectives,” and one on “rural communities,” and several rounds of open houses, she said. The information gathered so far is included in the public involvement summary for the draft, she said. And they are still open to receive comments from the public, she said.
“To be honest, if we push this out further, we might do more of a disservice to the community based on the outreach that we’ve done, and also keep in mind that we’ll be updating this plan on an annual basis,” she said.
Commissioners also raised the question of whether designating an area as agricultural land would hamper farmers from being able to sell it for a desirable price.
Van Beek said designating land a certain way could change its perceived value. For example, if land is changed to commercial or industrial, it changes its “opportunity cost,” she said.
Ron Amarel, a commissioner on the planning and zoning commission, agreed that the issue merited further discussion.
“If we follow the plan and we say, ‘this is agriculture,’ and we can’t develop there, then what happens?” Amarel said. “The value of that land could drop.”
Allen said the county is working with Boise State University to determine if “transfer development rights” would be feasible in the county, and are generally working to give property owners more options when it comes to deciding what to do with their land, she said.
Earlier drafts of the plan have emphasized the importance of preserving farmland, as previously reported.
HEARINGS: A FORUM FOR PUBLIC TESTIMONY
The next step for the draft plan is to schedule public hearings, which will be several hours long and will include time for public testimony on the plan, Allen said.
Those dates could be scheduled in late June or early July, and that time frame is subject to change, said Joe Decker, public information officer for the county.