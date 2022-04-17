BOISE — The recent wintry weather was not enough to remedy the drought facing Idaho, according to state water and weather experts.
The Idaho Drought Committee discussed updates to the state’s drought conditions during a meeting Friday morning. Though storms last week did bring a much-needed infusion of precipitation that bolstered snowpack in much of the state, most areas still face drought. However, it is possible that water supply in certain areas, including in the Boise River Basin, will improve somewhat due to predicted wet weather in the coming weeks.
“So there is a chance we’ll have enough water to pull through on adequate supply for the year,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, discussing conditions in the Boise River System. “But we’ll probably end up at the end of the year with an empty reservoir system again.”
Prior to last week’s weather, snowpack in the Boise Basin was at 63% of normal, said Erin Whorton, hydrologist with the National Resources Conservation Service. During the past week, snowpack increased to 72% of normal in the basin, she said.
Even so, as the snowpack melts, the water supply it generates is forecasted to be just 65% of normal, Whorton said.
“If that comes to fruition, (it would be) the fifth-lowest water year out of 31 years of tracking that in the Boise Basin,” she said.
Drought conditions in the early 1990s and 2001 resulted in an even worse water supply forecast than what is currently expected in the Treasure Valley, Whorton said.
The forecast for the next two weeks favors above-average precipitation and below-normal temperatures for most of Idaho, said Troy Lindquist, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. A storm forecasted to move through the region Saturday was estimated 1 to 1.5 feet of snow to the Boise Basin, and is predicted to be followed by a cold front, he said.