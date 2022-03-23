BOISE — Despite strong objections from the courts, from attorneys around the state and more, a divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved last-minute legislation Wednesday to make sweeping changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process in Idaho, sending the House-passed bill to the full Senate.
The move came on another extremely busy day at the Statehouse, as lawmakers push hard to wrap up this year’s legislative session by Friday. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin broke a 17-17 tie in the Senate, to pass Rep. Mike Moyle’s controversial bill to require Idaho medical students in the WWAMI program to agree to practice medicine in Idaho for four years or repay the state for the cost of their education; that bill, HB 718 now goes to the governor’s desk. The House narrowly passed several budget bills, including $15 million in grants for child care infrastructure to aid the state’s struggling child care industry. The Senate passed six of the seven pieces of the public school budget, and voted 31-3 to send the literacy and full-day kindergarten bill to the governor’s desk.
But the Judicial Council bill, HB 782, was the hottest controversy of the day. It pairs the changes with a small salary increase for Idaho judges, which has raised concerns that it violates the Idaho Constitution’s single-subject rule and could be unconstitutional.
Don Burnett, former dean of the University of Idaho College of Law, former Idaho Court of Appeals judge and the first executive director of the Idaho Judicial Council, was among many urging the senators not to pass the bill.
“The guiding light here should be the fairness, the impartiality and the independence of the judiciary,” Burnett told the committee. He said the bill’s proposal to allow a governor to reject a slate of nominees from the Judicial Council and get an all-new one “really impinges on the perception as well as the reality of impartiality and independence. It may put the governor in an unwelcome position of being importuned to reject a slate and start the process over,” he said.
Plus, he noted that the Judicial Council currently has three non-attorney, citizen members out of seven; under the bill, it would be just four out of 11. “This dilution of citizen input should be of concern,” he said.
The bill would expand the council from seven to 11 members and change its makeup, limit members to four-year terms rather than six, and make other changes. The governor, who currently appoints just three of the council’s seven members, would appoint 10, including judge members for whom the courts would submit nominations to the governor. The 11th member would remain the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, who chairs the council.
After the hearing, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the bill’s Senate sponsor, acknowledged that her ex-husband, 3rd District Magistrate Judge Brian D. Lee, has been passed over for nomination for higher-level judgeships by the Judicial Council. According to state records, he was one of nine applicants for a 3rd District judgeship in January, and wasn’t among the three nominees submitted to the governor; Gov. Brad Little appointed Kylie Stuchlik to succeed retired 3rd District Judge Susan Wiebe.
Brian Lee also applied for a Court of Appeals seat in 2017 and didn’t make the short list; then-Gov. Butch Otter appointed current Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jessica Lorello to the seat, choosing her from among a list of four nominees after a dozen people applied.
Sen. Lee, who divorced from her ex-husband in July, said, “It didn’t play any role. I have been looking at this for two years. It has no bearing.”
She didn’t disclose that matter at Wednesday’s hearing or at a hearing on her own earlier version of the bill, SB 1382. But she told the Idaho Press there’s no conflict of interest there. “It would be really fascinating to me that someone would think I would ... (benefit from advocating for) somebody that I’m no longer married to,” she said.
Lee said it’s “an issue I care deeply about.”
All but one of those who testified at the hearing opposed the bill; the lone exception was Ken McClure, attorney and lobbyist for the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition, which includes some of the state’s largest businesses. “This is a modest bill, frankly,” McClure told the committee. “It’s really not a significant revision.”
Others saw it much differently. Diane Minnich, executive director of the Idaho State Bar for the past 31 years, said the bill would disqualify 60% of Idaho lawyers from serving on the Judicial Council, by specifying appointees must have practiced predominantly in specific areas for the past five years. That’s because 60% of Idaho’s bar consists of lawyers in firms of three or fewer, who practice in many areas.
“People who do family law, people who do trusts and estates, people who do a variety of things will not be eligible given the criteria that’s set out,” she told the senators. “We do want lawyers to be able to participate, and this is going to limit the number of lawyers.”
Lee told the committee the Bar Commission shouldn’t be directly selecting nominees for the council and submitting them for Senate confirmation, as it does now for three of the council’s members. Under the bill, the Bar would submit a list of three options for each of four new attorney seats to the governor, each from a specified law practice area.
“It is ensuring that someone who is elected is responsible for submitting that name,” Lee said. “Nowhere else do we give a private organization the ability to put members onto this.”
However, Minnich said the Idaho State Bar is not a private organization. The Bar Commission is “created by statute,” she told the committee. “We are a self-governing state agency. We are also created by court rules, so we are not a private entity, and the commissioners are elected by their peers.”
Those Bar Commission elections take place every year, she said. “It’s a pretty broad spectrum of people who make the decision about the Judicial Council, and we are a state entity.”
Minnich said in her 31 years with the Bar, the commission has made 12 appointments: Three defense lawyers, three plaintiffs’ lawyers, and six general practitioners. McClure had suggested earlier that the Bar was selecting only plaintiffs’ lawyers.
Five former Idaho Supreme Court chief justices submitted a letter to the House Judiciary Committee earlier opposing the bill, and pleading for lawmakers to instead go along with current Chief Justice Richard Bevan’s already-ongoing plan to convene a committee of lawmakers, lawyers, judges and members of the public to study the issue over the next year and recommend changes.
Idaho’s Judicial Council system has been in place since 1967. The council is responsible not only for vetting nominees for judicial vacancies, but also for handling judicial discipline and other matters.
“I don’t understand what seems to be a big rush this late in the session,” Mark Masarik of Boise told the committee. “I don’t see anything that’s seriously broken that would require this kind of movement this quick.”
Senior District Judge Juneal Kerrick, speaking on behalf of the Idaho Supreme Court, said, “Decisions about the Judicial Council are matters of policy for the Legislature. These decisions are for you to make. But judicial recruitment and selection impact the successful functioning of the third branch, and they’re vitally important to all Idahoans.”
“This bill is the third and most sweeping version of the changes to the council that’s been introduced this session,” Kerrick said, “and there are important questions that remain.”
In particular, she said, “Unlike SB 1382, last week’s bill, this bill links council changes to judicial pay, and this is disconcerting, because the 48 district judges and 99 magistrate judges who are on the front lines in the trial court should have their work valued separately and apart from any council policies. This bill also sets forth an increase below the level provided for all other state employees.”
The bill proposes just 2% raises for both district judges and Supreme Court justices next year, though magistrate judges would get 5%. Kerrick, who served 15 years as a magistrate and another 15 as a district judge, said that compounds the current judicial recruitment issue that sees far more applicants for magistrate judgeships than for district judge positions.
District judges have bigger workloads and run in contested elections, but don’t make much more than magistrates, she said.
Among district judges, “In this election cycle, there are three open seats and only one of those is contested, has more than one candidate,” Kerrick told the senators. “The court does not seek to derail changes. We want to help you find the right solutions. ... For 55 years, the current system has produced good judges based on merit. We ask you to take time to decide what needs to be fixed.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who served a six-year term on the Judicial Council as a non-attorney member, also testified against the bill, which he called “a huge shift in power.”
He also decried a provision that would reveal comments, along with who made them, to applicants from the otherwise anonymous bar survey on qualifications of prospective judges that is conducted for each appointment and reviewed by the Judicial Council. That, he said, would have a “chilling effect,” because “you don’t know if that’s going to be a judge you will have to stand in front of at some point.”
Hyrum Erickson, an attorney from Rexburg, said, “Most attorneys in Idaho are general practitioners. That means we handle a wide variety of matters. ... This is especially true in rural areas. This section by itself makes most Idaho attorneys ineligible to sit on the council.”
He agreed with Nate on the “chilling effect” of disclosing comments and names from the bar survey. “The participation rate on the surveys will plummet, and the candor of the responses that are provided will be very limited,” Erickson said.
Laura Burri, a practicing attorney in Idaho for the past 36 years, told the committee she’s sat through hundreds of Judicial Council interviews over the past three decades in her role with Idaho Women Lawyers, a group that encourages women to apply for Idaho judgeships and helps them understand the process.
“They’ve been very professional, efficient, nonpartisan and more than competent to select some of the best candidates to go to the governor, over many, many years,” Burri said. “It’s very important that the public perceives the judiciary in the state of Idaho as an independent, competent body.”
Moscow attorney Tim Gresback told the senators, “If the lawyers in this state felt that the judges had their thumbs on the scale of justice, you would hear about it, and they would line up today in support of this bill, but they are not.” The current system, he said, “works extraordinarily well. ... The players are extremely happy with the quality of the umpires.”
“Now a proposal comes along to emasculate the time-proven process of the selection of umpires and give all the power to one person, that is the governor,” he said. “It would be a huge mistake.”
Three committee members, Sens. Patti Anne Lodge, Grant Burgoyne and Melissa Wintrow supported a motion to hold the bill in committee, killing it for this year, but that motion failed. Sen. Kelly Anthon’s original motion to advance the bill with a recommendation that it “do pass” then passed on a voice vote.
Lodge, whose husband served as a judge at the state and federal level for five decades, said, “I really appreciate the judiciary that we have, and the independence that they’ve been able to show. I am concerned about the recruitment of district judges. I think it’s a pay issue in many ways.”
“I’d just like to see us hold off and bring this back next year, after we have an opportunity to find out what’s happening with the chief justice’s committee,” she said.
But the committee passed the bill. “I’m inclined to support the initial motion,” said Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa.
“I can see some good things in this,” said Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, though he said he reserved the right to vote against it when it reaches the Senate floor.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, “This is something that we should slow down and assess. We could be making a big mistake.”