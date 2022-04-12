BOISE — Every pew in the Cathedral of the Rockies church was occupied on Tuesday morning to pay respects at local meteorologist and philanthropist Larry Gebert’s funeral.
Between laughs and tears, family, friends and colleagues at KTVB shared their favorite memories of Gebert and how much he impacted the lives and community around him.
“I believe he’s transcended into something more beautiful than we could ever imagine,” Austin Gebert, Larry Gebert’s son, told the audience. “He is the sun shining on your face.”
Larry Gebert was well known around the community for his charity work, work with nonprofits, and persona as a local TV celebrity. Everywhere he went, people would recognize him and want a picture, his family said.
Larry Gebert died April 1 after suffering a heart attack.
People would dress up like him for Halloween, children would draw pictures of him and one man even got a tattoo of Larry Gebert’s face on his leg, showing how much Larry Gebert impacted the community around him.
He loved water skiing, adventuring, and finding any way he could to help someone in need — he was compassionate, even as a child.
John Gebert, Larry Gebert’s brother, told the audience that he became a math teacher because Larry Gebert taught him to count change when they were children.
“I never told him that. I don’t think he knew,” John Gebert said.
Larry Gebert’s KTVB morning news crew, Maggie O’Mara and Doug Petcash, spoke about how much he valued the news team and his viewers — he thought of his viewers as family, too, Petcash said.
O’Mara and Petcash told the audience that Gebert would always say, “I forecast the weather, I don’t make the weather.”
O’Mara pointed toward the sky where she referenced the cold, snowy weather and said, “Guess what? This is his doing, letting us know he is in heaven.”
The KTVB team requested a standing ovation for Gebert for his work and dedication to the community. Every person in the room stood and clapped.
Gov. Brad Little highlighted the countless things Gebert did for the community and declared June 25, Gebert’s birthday, to be Larry Gebert Community Service Day. Little signed the declaration before the audience.
“He was so passionate about life,” Little said. “Larry's larger-than-life personality is only matched by the people around him.”
Gebert’s sons told stories about their father as a football coach and someone who would take them on adventures. Gebert taught them to be passionate, they said.
His son, David di Donato, recalled one of his favorite moments with his father — the day he told him that he and his wife were going to have a baby boy.
“The look on Larry’s face was the proudest I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” di Donato said through tears.
Larry Gebert’s wife, Julie Gebert, spoke about how much her husband cared for her and his family. She wanted a cat, so Larry Gebert found her a cat. She wanted to look for a new car, she said, so he would help her find one.
“He called me his princess,” she said.
Larry Gebert will be remembered for his bigger-than-life personality, deep commitment and service to the community, and epic story telling, according to KTVB.
“We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication,” KTVB said in an article. “There will simply never be another like him.”