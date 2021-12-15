Boise power outage 12/15/21

This map shows the areas that are being affected by the Wednesday morning power outage in Boise.

 Idaho Power

Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.

The lights are back on after a power outage affected hundreds of people Wednesday in Boise.

The outage began at about 11:45 a.m. and affected downtown, portions of the Boise Bench, and Garden City. A total of 1,695 customers were without electricity, according to Idaho Power.

The power was fully restored by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

