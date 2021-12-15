Large power outage resolved in downtown Boise, Bench By KTVB.COM STAFF Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This map shows the areas that are being affected by the Wednesday morning power outage in Boise. Idaho Power Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM.The lights are back on after a power outage affected hundreds of people Wednesday in Boise.The outage began at about 11:45 a.m. and affected downtown, portions of the Boise Bench, and Garden City. A total of 1,695 customers were without electricity, according to Idaho Power.The power was fully restored by 1:30 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.More from KTVB.COM:Another snowstorm could spell a messy commute Thursday morningDidn't get your December child tax credit payment? Here's what to do. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outage Child Tax Credit Electricity Commerce Boise Garden City December Payment Traffic Light Commute Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Idaho played role in stalling three proposed federal vaccine mandates Michael Vaughan’s mother pleads — don't let his case go cold MIKE PRATER: Boise State still stands tall in a sea of college football chaos Dr. Ryan Cole removed from one of Idaho’s largest health care networks Analysis: Boise State has a Scott Yenor problem, and it could prove costly