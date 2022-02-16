Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Various officials pose with ceremonial shovels after Meta announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Various officials pose with ceremonial shovels after Meta announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Officials gather with ceremonial shovels as Meta announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Various officials pose with ceremonial shovels after Meta announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta, announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
Officials gather with ceremonial shovels as Meta announces the building of a new data center during a press event in downtown Kuna, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The facility, planned for Kuna, will create 100 jobs and be the first project of its kind in Idaho.
KUNA — A Meta data center is coming to Kuna, the first project of its kind for the company in Idaho.
Officials debuted plans for the project at a gathering Wednesday morning. Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook, plans to invest $800 million to build 960,000-square-foot facility and further develop local infrastructure, including building wastewater and sewer infrastructure, said Darcy Nothnagle, director of global data center community and economic development for Meta.
The center will create 100 jobs, and 1,200 jobs will be open at peak construction, said Tom Kealey, director of the Idaho Department of Commerce.
Other investments the company will be making include a “community action grants program” that will support STEM education, as well as funding water restoration projects to “replenish watersheds,” Nothnagle said.
“We’re thrilled to be here in Idaho and we look forward to having a really wonderful partnership for years to come,” Nothnagle said.
Kuna Mayor Joe Stear described being skeptical of the level of commitment Meta was describing when they began to explore building a data center. Companies often focus on what a city can do for the company, he said.
“Had me a little scared at first...but it is real and they've worked very hard,” Stear said. “Anytime that staff came up with something that looked like it might not be a good fit for the city of Kuna, they worked through the process and they made sure that it was a good fit for the city. So we couldn't have asked for a better partner,” he said.
Kealey agreed.
“This incredible level of partnership demonstrates Meta’s long, long-term commitment to the community, the region, and the state,” Kealey said. “Investments and partnerships like these are key drivers and making Idaho's economy among the strongest in the nation.”