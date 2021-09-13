Follow reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis on Twitter @CKomatsoulis for live updates from the protest. Boise Bureau Chief Betsy Russell will update her Eye on Boise blog throughout the day.
Protestors are gathering near the Boise Airport to rally against the arrival of President Joe Biden.
Several hundred people are in attendance at the National Interagency Fire Center.
Morning protestors were honking horns, holding flags in support of former president Donald Trump, and also held 'don't tread on me' signs, among other signs and flags showing displeasure with Biden's various policies or claiming Trump won the recent presidential election.
A few protestors have been spotted carrying firearms.
Biden is making his first official trip to Idaho on Monday to attend a wildfire briefing at NIFC as part of a western U.S. swing.
Bren Dykes, of Boise, said Biden isn't welcome. "He's a squatter in the White House," Dykes said.
"If there's not 5,000 people here, I'll be disappointed in Idaho," Idaho resident Dan McKnight said at the rally. "We have a lot to say about the way he ended the war in Afghanistan, about his vaccine mandates that he's forcing on employers. We have a lot to say about the way he's done things, about his complete abandonment of border security, undoing everything Trump for the sake of undoing Trump.
"And whether you like Trump or not, that's not the way our country is supposed to work. There should be an ease in the transition into a new administration, and he just came in and just chopped everything up."
President Biden protest at NIFC. #idpol pic.twitter.com/xJZbzfmzP2— Keith Ridler (@KeithRidler) September 13, 2021
About two dozen NIFC officials, tribal representatives and prominent Idaho Democrats have gathered at NIFC to await Biden's arrival.
"We're just going to be here to welcome the president and hear him say a few words," said state Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who had just arrived after navigating through the loud protesters on the streets outside, whose cheers and music can be heard from the fire center. "Any time we have a president here, I feel it should be a celebration."
"I'm disappointed to see all the horrible profanities on the signs, but that's where we live, I guess," Ward-Engelking said.
.@POTUS in Boise thread: A large police presence is arriving at NIFC. Protestors are also lining the streets to the entrance. pic.twitter.com/wPrt2iHYXd— Kristen McPeek CBS2 (@KristenMcPeekTV) September 13, 2021
People are continuing to file in in front of NIFC. pic.twitter.com/A09Kzh9KlB— Kristen McPeek CBS2 (@KristenMcPeekTV) September 13, 2021
Boise Police asked people to not block the road. A truck drove past playing a song with the lyric "Joe Biden is a criminal." #idpol pic.twitter.com/IfbrAs5470— Carolyn Komatsoulis (@CKomatsoulis) September 13, 2021
Dan McKnight, chairman of Bring Our Troops Home, puts up photos of the 13 military who died in Afghanistan recently. He hopes 5,000 or more show up today. #idpol pic.twitter.com/eShCW2EW5f— Carolyn Komatsoulis (@CKomatsoulis) September 13, 2021
Christi Bergen brought her 8 kids from Rupert along with this fake vaccine card. She said she doesn't want the vaccine mandate and would quit her job before getting it. pic.twitter.com/jBORZf4Tlw— Carolyn Komatsoulis (@CKomatsoulis) September 13, 2021
At the President Joe Biden protest at #NIFC. Tough to get a photo without an obscenity. At least 1,000 people here, and organizers are telling them to keep it peaceful. Many Boise police, who get cheers. #idpol pic.twitter.com/kL8QwuD7t5— Keith Ridler (@KeithRidler) September 13, 2021