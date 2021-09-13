Support Local Journalism


Idaho resident Dan McKnight speaks to reporters during a rally against the arrival of President Joe Biden in Boise on Sept. 13, 2021.

Protestors are gathering near the Boise Airport to rally against the arrival of President Joe Biden.

Several hundred people are in attendance at the National Interagency Fire Center.

Morning protestors were honking horns, holding flags in support of former president Donald Trump, and also held 'don't tread on me' signs, among other signs and flags showing displeasure with Biden's various policies or claiming Trump won the recent presidential election.

A few protestors have been spotted carrying firearms.

Biden NIFC

Jason Reay said he has natural immunity and will quit his job before he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Reay was among the several hundred who gathered at the Boise Airport and National Interagency Fire Center on Monday, Sept. 13, to protest the arrival of President Joe Biden.

Biden is making his first official trip to Idaho on Monday to attend a wildfire briefing at NIFC as part of a western U.S. swing.

Bren Dykes, of Boise, said Biden isn't welcome. "He's a squatter in the White House," Dykes said.

"If there's not 5,000 people here, I'll be disappointed in Idaho," Idaho resident Dan McKnight said at the rally. "We have a lot to say about the way he ended the war in Afghanistan, about his vaccine mandates that he's forcing on employers. We have a lot to say about the way he's done things, about his complete abandonment of border security, undoing everything Trump for the sake of undoing Trump.

"And whether you like Trump or not, that's not the way our country is supposed to work. There should be an ease in the transition into a new administration, and he just came in and just chopped everything up."

About two dozen NIFC officials, tribal representatives and prominent Idaho Democrats have gathered at NIFC to await Biden's arrival.

"We're just going to be here to welcome the president and hear him say a few words," said state Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who had just arrived after navigating through the loud protesters on the streets outside, whose cheers and music can be heard from the fire center. "Any time we have a president here, I feel it should be a celebration."

"I'm disappointed to see all the horrible profanities on the signs, but that's where we live, I guess," Ward-Engelking said.

