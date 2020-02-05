Tipping fees are changing this fall at the Ada County landfill.
The Ada County Board of Commissioners last week, concerned about equity for customers and about how quickly the dumping ground is filling up, voted to streamline the fees so that everyone is charged by weight, rather than charging commercial customers by volume. Changes will take effect in Oct. 1.
Tipping fees, the charge for the right to leave waste at the landfill, will now be $29 per ton for both commercial and non-commercial tippers. A number of discounts given to government organizations and nonprofits were also tossed on the scrap heap, but the commission could choose to revive some of those.
Previously, the fee for non-commercial customers was set at a $33 per ton rate for general waste, but commercial customers were charged by volume, with a $5.50 per cubic yard rate for general waste. Because of that difference in measurement, commercial customers were able to drop off heavy waste, like recycled particle board, at a lower fee than a non-commercial customer. According to the Ada County landfill's existing fee structure, a commercial customer could dump 4,698 pounds of mid-weight particle board for the same cost as just 4,000 pounds of mid-weight particle board dumped by a non-commercial tipper.
Hazardous waste tipping will still be free under the new structure.
Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said the current board of commissioners is following in the path of what the prior board was looking to do for the landfill.
"We saw the history, that we have a weight-based fee and then a volume-based fee and some of the inequities inherent in that and how challenging that was for our landfill staff," Lachiondo said in a phone interview.
Lachiondo said the commission was worried about the speed at which the landfill is filling up.
"The reality I'm looking at here is that we're rapidly eating up space in the landfill with the growth that's happening in the county," Lachiondo said. "It's incredibly expensive and contentious to figure out how to site a new landfill."
Ada County's landfill, located at 10300 N. Seaman's Gulch Road in Boise, covers some 2,700 acres. Opened in 2008, it is expected to reach full capacity by 2076, according to Ada County's most recent estimations.
Because the decision to change the tipping fee structure also removed a number of discounts for government organizations, like the Ada County Highway District, Expo Idaho and Ada County Operations, and nonprofit groups like Goodwill, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Deseret Industries and the Idaho Youth Ranch, the commission is already looking at reinstating some of those deals, according to Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan.
"The board is still interested in providing a discount to organizations that are service based," Duncan said in an email. "Others that are not, may no longer enjoy the discount. It is all about fiscal responsibility and making sure that Ada County operates its enterprise funds responsibly."
Part of the changes to the tipping fees will coincide with new policies about diverting waste away from the landfill for reuse or recycling, which Lachiondo said were coming down the pike later this year.
"We're marching down the path of the additional criteria while we head to that $29 rate," Lachiondo said, but pointed again that the entire goal was fairness.
"For me, it's always with an eye to being equitable," Lachiondo said.