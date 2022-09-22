Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley needs to raise $100,000 by Oct. 28 to acquire 320 acres of open space, wildlife habitat and recreation property sandwiched between Avimor and Freddy’s Stack Rock. And it's turning to the public for help.

The South Fork Willow Creek property came available recently when the landowner approached LTTV about wanting to sell the property but keep it protected as open space for the public to enjoy. The seller priced the property at $250,000; LTTV currently has $172,000 to put toward it, according to the trust’s Executive Director Eric Grace. The land trust is asking for donations to be made to help it secure the rest of the funding needed.

South Fork Willow Creek pic.jpg

South Fork Willow Creek

Recommended for you

Load comments